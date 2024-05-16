It’s time to starting planning your Sundays – and some Mondays and Thursdays, maybe even a Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their 2024 schedule at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There’s plenty of interesting matchups on the slate, but notably the Seahawks will have to wait until Week 6 to see their first NFC West opponent, which is the rival San Francisco 49ers coming to town for a Thursday night clash Oct. 10. It’s a stark contrast from last year when Seattle opened with a divisional opponent in Week 1.

The Seahawks will get plenty familiar with their division foes from there on out with five of six NFC West games being played between Weeks 6-14. That stretch includes facing each divisional rival in consecutive games from Weeks 9-12, which is broken up by Seattle’s Week 10 bye.

Seattle opens its season Sunday, Sept. 8 when it hosts the now Russell Wilson-less Denver Broncos.

The first of four primetime games comes in Week 4 when Seattle travels to take on the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 30. The Seahawks get two Thursday games, which are the 49ers game mentioned above and Thursday, Dec. 26 in Week 17 at Chicago to take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears. Both of Seattle’s Thursday night games will come on short rest. The other primetime game comes at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 15 in Week 15.

The date and time for Seattle’s season finale at the Los Angeles Rams has yet to be determined. It will be played on Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5.

Extra points

• When Seattle gets an up-close look at Williams and the Bears, it will also be a chance for football fans in the Pacific Northwest to see former UW Huskies star wide receiver Rome Odunze in action.

• Speaking of former UW standouts, the Seahawks travel to take on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s new team, the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, Oct. 20 during Week 7. However, Penix will likely be holding the clipboard on the sidelines while Kirk Cousins runs the Atlanta offense.

• The Seahawks saw plenty of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the regular season and postseason during his time with the Green Bay Packers. They’ll face Rodgers once again this season, but the green on his jersey will represent the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 1 during Week 13. Perhaps this will be the final Rodgers vs. Seahawks contest, as the quarterback turns 41 years old the day after the matchup.

• Fans won’t have to wait long to see the return of linebacker Jordyn Brooks. He and the Miami Dolphins visit Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 22 in Week 3.

• Eight matchups with returning playoff qualifiers are on the Seattle Seahawks schedule. Those eight games feature six different teams, including two matchups apiece with the 49ers and Rams, with five games coming at home and three on the road. The only out-of-division playoff qualifier the Seahawks travel to is the Lions in Week 4.

• The Seahawks will play nine home games and eight road games.

• Three games are slated for 10 a.m. kickoffs, one less than last season.

• The broadcasts of Seattle’s Thursday night games will stream on Prime Video.

2024 Seattle Seahawks schedule

• Preseason

at Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

at Tennessee Titans (TBD)

vs. Cleveland Browns (TBD)

• Regular season

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos – Sunday, Sept. 8 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 2: at New England Patriots – Sunday, Sept. 15 (10 a.m.)

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Sept. 22 (1:05 p.m.)

Week 4: at Detroit Lions – Monday, Sept. 30 (5:15 p.m.)

Week 5: vs. New York Giants – Sunday, Oct. 6 (1:25 p.m.)*

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers – Thursday, Oct. 10 (5:15 p.m.)

Week 7: at Atlanta Falcons – Sunday, Oct. 20 (10 a.m.)*

Week 8: vs. Buffalo Bills – Sunday, Oct. 27 (1:05 p.m.)*

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Nov. 3 (1:25 p.m.)*

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Nov. 17 (1:05 p.m.)*

Week 12: vs. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday Nov. 24 (1:25 p.m.)*

Week 13: at New York Jets – Sunday, Dec. 1 (10 a.m.)*

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, Dec. 8 (1:05 p.m.)*

Week 15: vs. Green Bay Packers – Sunday, Dec. 15 (5:20 p.m.)*

Week 16: vs. Minnesota Vikings – Sunday, Dec. 22 (1:05 p.m.)*

Week 17: at Chicago Bears – Thursday, Dec. 26 (5:15 p.m.)*

Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams – Saturday OR Sunday, Jan. 4 OR 5 (TBD)

*–indicates games that are subject to NFL Flexible Scheduling

All games on Seattle Sports

Every Seattle Seahawks game is broadcast by Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the flagship stations of the Seahawks Radio Network. Listeners in the Puget Sound can also stream radio coverage on the Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio apps as well as the stations’ respective websites.

Seahawks radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with the pregame show, and games are followed with a three-hour postgame show.

