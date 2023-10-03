Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Jamal Adams’ return ends after 9 plays with concussion

Oct 2, 2023, 5:41 PM | Updated: 9:32 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks after taking a knee to the head attempting a tackle. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The long-awaited return of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks’ defense started hot but ended almost as soon as it began.

Seahawks 24, Giants 3: Recap | Sack record | Reaction | Stats

Adams played just nine snaps before he suffered a concussion while attempting to tackle Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during New York’s first drive of the game. Adams was ruled out before the first quarter ended.

As Jones scrambled to the right side of the field, Adams left his feet and dove headfirst at Jones’ legs. Jones’ knee hit Adams in the head, and he was slow to get up.

Adams was then in the blue injury tent on the Seahawks’ sideline, and reportedly had an altercation with an NFL concussion protocol member, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, who is at MetLife Stadium covering the game.

Monday was the first time Adams appeared on the field in 385 days. He tore his quad last year in the first half of Week 1 while blitzing former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson when Seattle hosted Denver. Adams missed the remainder of that game and the season as he recovered from surgery to repair the injury.

This year is Adams’ fourth as a member of the Seahawks. He joined the organization in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets ahead of the 2020 season.

In his first year in Seattle, Adams was a second-team All-Pro, recording 9.5 sacks in just 12 games, an NFL single-season record for sacks by a defensive back. His production took a bit of a dip in 2021 when he played more of a traditional safety. He had no sacks that year, but did have two interceptions, setting a new career-high.

Before his injury on Monday, Adams picked up a quarterback pressure of Jones on a blitz on the third play of the game, getting a hand on the QB but failing to bring him down. A few plays later, Adams delivered a big hit in the flat to pick up a tackle.

