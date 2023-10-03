Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in thumping of Giants

Oct 2, 2023, 8:46 PM | Updated: 9:28 pm

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is sacked by Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, 2023. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks went into New York and absolutely dominated the Giants in a 24-3 thrashing on Monday Night Football.

Injuries were initially the big storyline with the Seahawks in this one as Jamal Adams left on the first drive with a concussion and Geno Smith missed a drive with a knee injury and both starting guards went down in the first half.

But by the end of the game, the big story was the Seahawks’ defense, which tied a franchise record with 11 – that’s right, 11! – sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It tied a franchise record set back in 1986 when Seattle shut down the Raiders 37-0.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon – who also had an interception he returned for a touchdown – had two sacks, as did Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns first interception for TD

Additionally, Myles Adams, Mario Edwards and Boye Mafe each picked up a sack of Jones.

There were so many sacks that the Seahawks’ social media team was unable to post them all, but here are a few of them, starting first with a big blitz off the edge by Witherspoon.

Edwards’ sack was a big one as it happened early and it resulted in a fumble deep in New York territory. The Seahawks wound up scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

Wagner, who had a whopping 17 tackles in addition to his two sacks, picked up one in the third quarter on this blitz.

Sack No. 10 came courtesy of second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe, who now has two on the year, just one off his 2022 total.

In addition to the 11 sacks, the Seahawks picked up two interceptions and a fumble recovery while allowing just one Giants field goal. It’s the fewest points the Seahawks have allowed in a single game since a 40-3 win over the New York Jets in Week 14 of 2020.

