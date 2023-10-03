Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in thumping of Giants

The Seattle Seahawks went into New York and absolutely dominated the Giants in a 24-3 thrashing on Monday Night Football.

Injuries were initially the big storyline with the Seahawks in this one as Jamal Adams left on the first drive with a concussion and Geno Smith missed a drive with a knee injury and both starting guards went down in the first half.

But by the end of the game, the big story was the Seahawks’ defense, which tied a franchise record with 11 – that’s right, 11! – sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It tied a franchise record set back in 1986 when Seattle shut down the Raiders 37-0.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon – who also had an interception he returned for a touchdown – had two sacks, as did Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu.

Additionally, Myles Adams, Mario Edwards and Boye Mafe each picked up a sack of Jones.

There were so many sacks that the Seahawks’ social media team was unable to post them all, but here are a few of them, starting first with a big blitz off the edge by Witherspoon.

Edwards’ sack was a big one as it happened early and it resulted in a fumble deep in New York territory. The Seahawks wound up scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

Sack ➡️ Fumble 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/oCCaWoAVS9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

Wagner, who had a whopping 17 tackles in addition to his two sacks, picked up one in the third quarter on this blitz.

Just Bobby Wagner being him. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/nYim8zEkWR — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

Sack No. 10 came courtesy of second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe, who now has two on the year, just one off his 2022 total.

Sack No. 10 on the night! 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/2VzvbF0BBH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

In addition to the 11 sacks, the Seahawks picked up two interceptions and a fumble recovery while allowing just one Giants field goal. It’s the fewest points the Seahawks have allowed in a single game since a 40-3 win over the New York Jets in Week 14 of 2020.

