STACY ROST

Seahawks Takeaways: Stacy Rost on 24-3 win over Giants

Oct 2, 2023, 9:20 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after defeating the New York Giants on Oct. 2, 2023. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

BY STACY ROST


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants 24-3 on Monday, and there are two big and obvious takeaways from this one: How much of what we saw from the defense is real? And how many starters can heal up over an early and much-needed bye week?

Seahawks 24, Giants 3: Recap | Sack record | Reaction | Stats

For the first time this season, it was the Hawks’ defense that stole the show. And I know they played a Giants team already struggling with consistency with a banged-up offensive line and missing its best player, running back Saquon Barkley. But it feels unfair to strip credit away from a defense that recorded 11 sacks in a game for the first time since 1986.

Did the Seahawks solve every problem? No. Will they get double-digit sacks in every game? Absolutely not. Did they benefit from a banged-up opponent? Yes. But even with all of that considered, this unit finally got into the swing of things, and there’s something to be said for trying to build on momentum.

It was a great game for rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, regardless of those struggles from New York. He brought a physicality that fans have loved seeing from Pete Carroll’s best defensive units. Two sacks, a 97-yard pick-6, seven tackles and three quarterback hits is just plain dominant. So this is what a fifth overall pick looks like…

It’s a great feeling for Seahawks fans to enter the bye week coming off a dominant win. A lingering question will be how healthy they can be coming out. The Giants weren’t the only one short starters up front; Seattle was down to one starting offensive lineman after losing guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis. Safety Jamal Adams, making his return after over a year out, left the game after taking a hit to the head. Even quarterback Geno Smith missed a couple series after suffering a knee injury.

If the Seahawks can get healthy quick, they’ve got a chance to build on this stretch of wins with games against a struggling Bengals offense in Week 6 followed by a rebuilding Cardinals team.

A final thought: We’re all waiting for rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s breakout game, but how great was it to see second-round running back Zach Charbonnet punch out some physical runs? For a second consecutive season, Seattle is showing early returns from its draft class.

