The Seattle Seahawks drafted New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II with their lone sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Breakdown: A look at every 2023 NFL Draft pick

Reed, who was a redshirt senior for the Lobos in 2022, is listed as 5 foot 10 and 192 pounds. He was taken by Seattle at No. 198 overall.

As a senior, Reed started all 12 games for New Mexico, making 94 total tackles, 4.5 tackles with loss, two forced fumbles, 12 passes defensed and an interception.

In just seven games (five starts) in 2020, he made a career-high four interceptions.

Per a Yahoo draft profile of Reed, New Mexico came into this year not having had a player drafted since 2018.

Reed is certainly undersized for a safety, though he is similar in stature to Seahawks Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs.

The selection of Reed is the second addition to the Seahawks’ secondary in this draft. Their first pick was Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon on Thursday at No. 5 overall.

2023 Seattle Seahawks draft picks

• First round (5th overall): Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

• First round (20th overall): Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

• Second round (37th overall): Auburn edge Derick Hall

• Second round (52nd overall): UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

• Fourth round (108th overall): LSU guard Anthony Bradford

• Fourth round (123rd overall): Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young

• Fifth round (151st overall): Michigan edge Mike Morris

• Fifth round (15th overall): Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi

• Sixth round (198th overall): New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II

• Seventh round (237th overall): Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

Follow @BrentStecker