New Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones talks picking Seattle, ‘hectic’ Broncos

New Seahawks defensive lineman Dre’Mont “Dre” Jones is very happy to be in Seattle.

“It feels really good. I’m happy and I feel relieved,” Jones told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Friday.

The Seahawks typically sit out the “first wave” of NFL free agency. That wasn’t the case this year with the team inking Jones to a reported three-year deal worth up to $51 million on Monday, the first day teams can negotiate with players who spent the previous season with another team.

So how exactly did Jones to the Seahawks come together?

“I don’t wanna make things sound negative, but Denver was kind of playing games,” Jones said. “Seattle came calling calling in and they kind of presented us with their idea what they wanted me to do and the total amount and we just rolled with that.”

Jones told Brock and Salk that before Monday, he didn’t really think of the Seahawks as a possible landing spot.

“They kind of came in hot and out of nowhere, and I appreciate it,” he said.

Jones is just 26 years old and is coming off a big season in Denver, where he had 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in 13 games. He also finished sixth in pass-rush win rate among interior defensive linemen, per ESPN.

So what is it Jones does best on the football field?

“Being able to maneuver. That’s I guess my trait,” he said. “I know how to transition, I know how to be the guy that can bulldoze that times and be elusive.”

Being in Denver in 2022

The Broncos in 2022 were a disappointment, to say the least.

After the Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, many pegged the Broncos as a playoff team.

Instead, Wilson and Denver struggled, going 5-12, giving the Seahawks the No. 5 pick in this April’s draft.

“To keep it short, it was a lot more hectic than … I wanted it to be,” Jones said. “It was just too much going on, a lot of drama (that was) unnecessary.”

“Football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be at one point, and that sucks because that’s coming from a place that I really grew to appreciate,” he later added.

