Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Morosi: What the Mariners’ reunion with Polanco says about offense

Feb 6, 2025, 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi talked to Wyman and Bob on Wednesday for the first time since the Seattle Mariners reunited with infielder Jorge Polanco last week, and his initial comment was a pretty good encapsulation of the general reaction to the surprise move.

“I did not think he would go back to Seattle,” Morosi said to open his weekly conversation with the Seattle Sports afternoon show.

Polanco was the Mariners’ key offseason addition essentially a year to the date before he re-signed, but his 2024 season did not go as planned, and it seemed like his time in Seattle would be over after just the one season. The one-time All-Star struggled with lower-body injuries, which resulted in a .213/.296./355 slash line for a career-worst .651 OPS in 118 games.

He is back, though, and things are different this time around. The 31-year-old Polanco underwent knee surgery in October, is moving from second base to third base, and isn’t expected to be the Mariners’ No. 3 hitter. Also, by returning on a one-year deal with a reported $7 million salary, he comes at a reduced rate compared to the $12 million team option Seattle declined at the beginning of the offseason.

GM Hollander: How Mariners view their infield for 2025

Morosi mentioned that the Mariners weren’t the only team reportedly interested in Polanco and said he thinks the reunion is “not a bad risk.”

“I think that there’s a reason why there were some pretty significant teams that were on Polanco – the Astros liked him, the Yankees I was told liked him as well,” Morosi said. “… Do I believe that Polanco can be a better player in ’25 than he was in ’24? I do. I actually think that he will be a better player this year than he was last year.

“… He’s someone they’ve clearly liked in the past, and they get him at a bit of a discount because of the poor season he had. They believe in the medical underpinnings here that he is going to be a better and more durable player. It’s actually not a bad risk at this point in time when you consider what the price point is, what the assignment is from the offensive profile.”

Does it help the Mariners’ offense enough?

Polanco returning to the fold has potential, but Morosi pointed out that Seattle’s lineup was already banking on a few other players in their 30s bouncing back.

“This is a plan that involves a fair amount of hope, and… ‘this plan involves a fair amount of hope’ may well describe a lot of what the Mariners are doing in 2025,” he said. “(Donovan) Solano, who’s an older player, maybe he finds it for one more year. And maybe Polanco bounces back. There’s a lot of hope – and some projection – but you’re also expecting that (Mitch) Garver bounces back, you’re expecting that (Mitch) Haniger bounces back.

“… The question is, is the totality of the offense good enough for that all to carry the day and to put this team in the playoffs? I think that is the major unknown.”

Why Seattle Mariners’ reunion with Polanco gives Salk pause

The Mariners have pointed to the team’s success in the final month of the 2024 season after Dan Wilson became manager and Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez took over as interim hitting coach as why they believe they can be better in 2025. Wilson is back and Martinez now oversees the team’s offensive plan as the senior director of hitting strategy, and the team also will have major trade deadline pickup Randy Arozarena for his first full season in a Mariners uniform.

Morosi shared his perspective.

“In fairness… they scored the most runs in the American League after Sept. 1 this past year. We’ve always heard the stories about not basing too much of your analysis on September baseball, but they scored the most runs in the American League for a month at the end when Arozarena was there, when more of the team was healthy and productive.

“So they’re basically saying, Polanco’s gonna come back and be a better version of Polanco, we believe Garver and Haniger can be better, and then Solano as kind of more of a contact-oriented player fills the role that (Justin) Turner had. … They’ve changed a few pieces, but this is not transformative change. If you were a Mariner fan in the early days of November saying this team needs fundamental change to be able to compete with the Astros in the American League West, if that was your belief, you obviously are very unfulfilled right now.”

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi joins Wyman and Bob weekly, typically at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Hear this week’s conversation in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post, and catch Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Why the Seattle Mariners ‘feel great’ about their bullpen
What stood out from latest Seattle Mariners’ Hot Stove show
Three under-the-radar Mariners prospects to watch this spring
Salk: Are the M’s better? Five things you have to buy into to say yes
Dipoto Speaks: What we learned about Seattle Mariners’ offseason

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Show GM...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

The John Schneider Show returns with the longtime Seattle Seahawks GM returns to the Seattle Sports airwaves on Feb. 13.

14 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The KEY to Klint Kubiak’s Offense with Mark Schlereth | #SeattleSports

Mark Schlereth joins Bob Stelton and Ray Roberts to discuss the what type of offense Klint Kubiak will run in Seattle. —- Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App, or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. —– […]

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: What the Mariners’ reunion with Polanco says about offense

"I did not think he would go back," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi said of Seattle Mariners 3B Jorge Polanco.

17 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Jorge Polanco Re-Signing & The #Mariners Offseason | #SeattleSports

Jon Morosi of MLB Network joins Hosts Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman to discuss the Mariners re-signing Jorge Polanco, the #1 Ranked Farm System and the reaction to the Mariners offseason. —- 0:00 Jorge Polanco 7:30 Offseason Reaction 13:45 #1 Farm System & Future —— Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 […]

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Texas Longhorns Quinn Ewers 2025 Cotton Bowl...

Cameron Van Til

Insider: Why Texas QB Quinn Ewers could make sense for Seahawks

NFL Draft analyst Nick Baumgardner explained why Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could be a fit for the Seattle Seahawks as a developmental project.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mark Schlereth on What Makes Klint Kubiak’s Offense Successful | #SeattleSports

Mark Schlereth joins Bob Stelton and Ray Roberts to discuss the what type of offense Klint Kubiak will run in Seattle. Then they discuss how impressive a Chiefs 3-peat would be and the keys to Kansas City’s historic run. —- 0:00 – Klint Kubiak’s offense 4:18 – Eagles vs Chiefs Storylines 7:03 – Chiefs Potential […]

2 days ago

Morosi: What the Mariners’ reunion with Polanco says about offense