UW Huskies fade in second half of 86-72 loss to Nebraska

Feb 5, 2025, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Head coach Danny Sprinkle of the UW Huskies reacts during a 2025 game. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Brice Williams scored 23 points and Juwan Gray scored 17 points and Nebraska stormed back in the second half to beat Washington 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Nebraska Cornhuskers 86, UW Huskies 72: Box Score

Reserve Connor Essegian scored 16 points for Nebraska (15-8, 5-7 Big Ten), which shot 52.7% (29 for 55).

Mekhi Mason scored 23 points and Great Osobor scored 17 points for the Huskies. Tyler Harris scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Zoom Diallo had 10 points.

The Huskies (11-11, 2-9) started 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point line in the first seven-and-a-half minutes but went 3 for 18 from deep for the remainder. Washington used the hot start to build a 31-18 lead in the first nine-and-a-half minutes and led 47-37 at halftime.

Nebraska then turned the table and started the second half on with a 15-2 run to lead 52-49 after Williams’ 3-pointer with 15:06 left. It was Nebraska’s first lead since being up 3-2.

Mason’s 3-pointer gave Washington its last lead at 57-56. Williams’ 3 gave Nebraska a two-point lead and the advantage for good. The Cornhuskers outscored Washington 49-25 in the second half.

Nebraska hosts Ohio State on Sunday. The Huskies host Northwestern on Saturday.

UW Huskies

The Associated Press

