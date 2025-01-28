Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

The Seattle Mariners now have 2 pitchers named Luis Castillo

Jan 28, 2025, 4:03 PM

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

It wasn’t that long ago that it seemed possible the Seattle Mariners would go into the 2025 season without Luis Castillo.

Now that those trade rumors have died down, it appears they’re going into the year with not just one but two Luis Castillos.

How new M’s hitting coach Seitzer has grown with the game

The Mariners signed Luis Felipe Castillo to a minor league contract on Tuesday, as reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. This Castillo is a 29-year-old right-hander with three games of MLB experience.

Seattle fans are obviously much more familiar with Luis Miguel Castillo, who is a 32-year righty with much weightier résumé to speak of. He’s a three-time All-Star with eight seasons and 211 career MLB starts under his belt.

The Mariners’ new Castillo made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Detroit Tigers, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, no walks and two hits allowed over his three appearances. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound hurler spent the past two seasons playing in Japan’s Nippon Pro Baseball, first with the Chiba Lotte Marines in 2023, then the the Orix Buffaloes last year. In Japan, Castillo posted a 3.01 ERA and 1.033 WHIP with 205 strikeouts and 50 walks over a combined 143 1/3 innings.

Luis Felipe Castillo made his pro debut in 2012 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system. He will now compete for a spot in Seattle’s bullpen with a number of other additions signed to minor league deals this offseason.

Both Luis Castillos are natives of the Dominican Republic. And believe it or not, there is actually a third player from the Dominican Republic named Luis Castillo that MLB fans may remember: a three-time All-Star second baseman for the Florida Marlins (1996-2005), Minnesota Twins (2006-07) and New York Mets (2007-10).

The Mariners will head to spring training next month, with pitchers and catchers set to report to the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona on Feb. 12.

More on the Seattle Mariners

How top Mariners prospect Cole Young rediscovered his game
Mariners land most prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100
Why Félix Hernández could see a big jump in HOF voting next year
Salk: How Mariners can realistically finish their roster this offseason
HOF election ‘a special day’ for Seattle Mariners icon Ichiro

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners general...

Zac Hereth

Mariners affiliate hires Triple-A’s first female lead broadcaster

Rylee Pay is set to be the new voice of the Tacoma Rainiers, replacing the longtime voice of the Seattle Mariners' minor league affiliate.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson provides closer look at who he is

Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson explains how he gained added perspective from his first full pro season in 2024.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park Dylan Moore Texas Rangers...

Zac Hereth

Petriello: How Mariners can address hitting in T-Mobile Park

MLB.com's Mike Petriello discusses his in-depth article on the drastic affect the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark has on hitting.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Astros Luis Castillo Houston...

Brent Stecker

The Seattle Mariners now have 2 pitchers named Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners All-Star Luis Castillo won't be the only player with his own name at spring training after a reported signing.

1 day ago

New Seattle Mariners hitting coach Kevin Seitzer...

Zac Hereth

How new M’s hitting coach Seitzer has grown with the game

Kevin Seitzer, who joined the Seattle Mariners after years with Atlanta, has embraced the analytics-driven changes in MLB.

1 day ago

Houston Astros Alex Bregman...

Kristie Rieken

AL West Check-In: Bregman’s door to re-sign ‘cracked’ open, Astros GM says

The door to re-signing free agent Alex Bregman is “cracked” open for Houston, but keeping the third baseman with the Astros might still be a long shot, general manager Dana Brown said Saturday.

3 days ago

The Seattle Mariners now have 2 pitchers named Luis Castillo