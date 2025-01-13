The Seattle Sounders acquired veteran midfielder and 2022 MLS All-Star Paul Arriola in a trade with FC Dallas, the club announced Monday.

In exchange, Seattle sent its 2026 first-round draft pick and up to $300,000 in general allocation money to FC Dallas.

As part of the deal, the 29-year-old Arriola agreed to a three-year contract with the Sounders that includes a club option in 2028.

Arriola has recorded 37 goals and 34 assists in 174 regular-season MLS matches since joining the league in 2017. He spent his first five MLS seasons with D.C. United and the past three with FC Dallas, including a career-best 2022 campaign when he tallied 10 goals and seven assists. This past season, he totaled five goals and seven assists in 31 matches.

Prior to his time in the MLS, Arriola spent four seasons with Club Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX. He also has appeared in 50 matches for the U.S. national team, recording 10 goals and seven assists.

Arriola is the second player the Sounders have acquired from FC Dallas in less than a week. Last Wednesday, Seattle swung a blockbuster trade with FC Dallas for two-time MLS All-Star forward and U.S. national team member Jesús Ferreira.

“I’m pleased to welcome Paul to Seattle,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “His ability to play multiple positions at a high level gives us a lot (of) flexibility as a coaching staff.

“Beyond his skill and versatility, Paul’s experience will be a positive impact in the locker room and contribute to the strong culture we’ve built at this club. We’re excited to see what he brings to the group.”

The Sounders open their 2025 season on the road in a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Guatemalan club Antigua GFC on Feb. 19. Seattle hosts Charlotte FC in its MLS regular-season opener on Feb. 22.

