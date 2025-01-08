The Seattle Sounders finalized a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, acquiring two-time MLS All-Star forward Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas in exchange for midfielder Léo Chú and up to $2.3 million in general allocation money.

Ferreira signed a new three-year contract with Seattle that includes club options in 2028 and 2029.

Ferreira, a 24-year-old Colombian native, spent the past eight seasons with FC Dallas after climbing the ranks of the club’s academy. He made his MLS debut in 2017, became a regular starter in 2019 and was an MLS All-Star in both 2022 and 2023.

During his breakout 2022 season, Ferreira tied for fourth in the MLS with 18 goals and added six assists. He recorded 12 goals and four assists in 2023 and then had five goals and three assists during an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. Last May, he became the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 goals.

Ferreira also has played a key role on the U.S. national team, netting 15 goals in 23 international appearances. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he started the United States’ round-of-16 match against the Netherlands and played alongside new Sounders teammates Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan. Ferreira also scored seven goals in five matches for the U.S. during the 2023 Gold Cup.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jesús to Seattle,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. “He’s a player with great technical ability and an eye for goal, which will make him a real asset in our attacking setup. What excites me the most is his movements in the attacking half of the field and finishing ability inside the 18-yard-box. I’m looking forward to integrating him into our group and seeing how his qualities (jell) with the talented players we already have. I’m confident he’ll make a big impact for us going forward.”

Ferreira will not occupy a designated player spot. The league’s designated player rule allows each club up to three players who can exceed the salary cap.

As part of the trade, the Sounders will send FC Dallas $1 million in 2025 general allocation money, $500,000 in 2026 GAM and up to $800,000 in additional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Seattle also will send a 2025 international roster slot.

Chú heads to Dallas after spending four seasons with the Sounders. He totaled seven goals and 12 assists in 79 matches with Seattle.

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

Follow @CameronVanTil