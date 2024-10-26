Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

Oct 25, 2024, 5:48 PM

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer Colorado Rapids 2024...

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer claps after a 2024 match. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed coach Brian Schmetzer to a multi-year contract extension.

Terms of the extension announced Thursday were not released.

Schmetzer, a Seattle native, has a 126-80-68 record since taking over as coach of the Major League Soccer franchise in the summer of 2016. He has led the Sounders to two MLS Cup titles and two other appearances in the finals. The team also won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup title.

He has 17 playoff victories in eight trips to the postseason.

The Sounders went 16-9-9 this season to earn the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Seattle will face the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three opening round starting Monday.

Before taking over as coach, Schmetzer was the top assistant under Sigi Schmid from 2009-2016.

“Seattle is my home, and there’s no place I’d rather be working,” Schmetzer said in a statement. “We’ve built something special here together, and I’m excited to keep pushing for more success alongside our passionate fans, exceptional staff and outstanding players. The work will not stop – we have many goals to achieve and more history to write.”

Details: Seattle Sounders’ first-round MLS playoffs series is set

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer Colorado Rapids 2024...

The Associated Press

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

Brian Schmetzer has guided the Seattle Sounders to two MLS Cup titles and four total finals appearances since taking the helm in 2016.

3 hours ago

Seattle Sounders Houston Dynamo...

Brent Stecker

Details: Sounders’ first-round MLS playoffs series is set

The Seattle Sounders are back in the MLS Playoffs, where they will be the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Details on their draw here.

5 days ago

Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders draw 1-1 with Timbers, fall to No. 4 seed

Yéimar Gomez Andrade scored, but the Seattle Sounders fell to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference after a 1-1 draw with the Timbers.

6 days ago

Seattle World Cup Sounders Lumen Field...

The Associated Press

FIFA president tours Seattle ahead of next year’s Club World Cup

The Seattle Sounders, the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, will host all three of their Club World Cup group matches at their home stadium.

10 days ago

Seattle Sounders GK Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Rapids

With the victory, the Seattle Sounders moved within two points of second-place Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference.

20 days ago

Seattle Sounders Georgi Minoungou...

The Associated Press

Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0.

23 days ago

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension