The Seattle Sounders FC has re-signed two key members of its club.

The Sounders re-signed midfielder Albert Rusnák as a designated player through the 2026 season Thursday, and midfielder João Paulo to a one-year deal Friday. Rusnák’s deal carries a club option for 2027 and Paulo’s a club option for 2026.

Rusnák is coming off the most productive season in his eight-year MLS career. The Vyškov, Czech Republic, native had a career-best 22 combined goals and assists during MLS play, matching his career high with 12 assists to go along with 10 goals.

The 30-year-old Rusnák also set a club record with 19 assists in all competitions and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

In three MLS seasons with Seattle, Rusnák has amassed 18 goals and 12 assists over 96 matches.

“Keeping Albert in Seattle is fantastic for our team,” Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “He’s a player who brings composure, creativity and a high soccer IQ to our midfield, and has shown time and again his ability to deliver in big moments. Beyond his on-field contributions, he’s a true professional and a great teammate. I’m excited to continue working with Albert and see the impact he’ll have on our success moving forward.”

Paulo, a defensive midfielder, had one assist in 21 matches last season. The 33-year-old native of Serafina Corrêa, Brazil has spent all five of his MLS seasons with the Sounders. Over those five seasons, Paulo six goals and 15 assists in 108 matches.

Paulo earned an MLS All-Star nod and was named to the MLS Best XI during the 2021 season. He was also named the Sounders’ team MVP that season.

“We are excited João Paulo is returning to the club next season,” said Schmetzer said in a release. “He’s not just a talented player, but a true leader on and off the field. With the demanding season we have ahead, his veteran experience will be invaluable. He sets the tone in the locker room and on the pitch, and we’re thrilled to have him continue to be a key part of the team.”

The Sounders went 16-9-9 last season and reached the Western Conference finals.

