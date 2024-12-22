Close
WSU Cougars bounce back, beat Northern Iowa 76-68 in Vegas

Dec 21, 2024, 4:55 PM

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese UW Huskies 2024...

WSU Cougars guard Nate Calmese celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 16 points and the WSU Cougars defeated Northern Iowa 76-68 on Saturday night in the Holiday Hoops Classic.

WSU Cougars 76, Northern Iowa Panthers 68: Box score

Calmese also contributed six assists for the Cougars (10-3). Dane Erikstrup scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. LeJuan Watts went 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points for WSU, which bounced back from an 89-73 loss to the cross-state rival UW Huskies on Wednesday.

Tytan Anderson led the Panthers (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Leon Bond III added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Iowa. Ben Schwieger finished with 10 points.

Seattle Sports staff made minor additions to this post.

WSU Cougars bounce back, beat Northern Iowa 76-68 in Vegas