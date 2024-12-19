Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies win 89-73 in 300th meeting with WSU Cougars

Dec 18, 2024, 10:47 PM | Updated: 11:40 pm

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Zoom Diallo...

Zoom Diallo of the UW Huskies shoots against Ethan Price of the WSU Cougars on Dec. 18, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — DJ Davis scored 21 points, Mekhi Mason added 15 as six players scored in double figures and the UW Huskies thumped the WSU Cougars 89-73 in the 300th meeting between the cross-state rivals on Wednesday night.

UW Huskies 89, WSU Cougars 73: Box score

It was the first meeting since the Huskies, who lead the series 189-111, joined the Big Ten Conference, leaving the Cougars to play as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference as the Pac-12 Conference tries to rebuild its membership.

Tyler Harris scored 14 points, Great Osobor had 13 and Tyree Ihenacho and Zoom Diallo 12 apiece for the Huskies (8-3)

Nate Calmese scored 21 to lead the Cougars (10-3), Ethan Price had 16 and LeJuan Watts added 15.

YouTube video

The Huskies, who shot 60% in the second half and 50% for the game, had a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 49-35 lead and the Cougars never got the deficit into single figures.

Washington State had an early 12-3 run and a second three-point play by Calmese produced a 15-7 lead. The Huskies hit three-straight 3-pointers, two by Davis, for an 11-0 run that gave them a 31-25 lead.

Both teams then struggled down the stretch and Washington led 35-31 at the break.

Washington State led most of the way, thanks to a 26-12 rebounding advantage and making 10 of 11 free throws but there were also 13 turnovers. The Huskies turned those turnovers into 13 points and they had five 3s on nine attempts while the Cougars were 1 of 8.

The Cougars finished with a season-high 22 turnovers and the Huskies, who were outrebounded 42-23, matched their season-best with 10 3-pointers. Washington had a 24-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Washington State is home against Northern Iowa on Saturday, while Washington hosts Seattle U on Monday.

WSU Cougars lose leading scorer Cedric Coward for the season

UW Huskies

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Zoom Diallo...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies win 89-73 in 300th meeting with WSU Cougars

Six players scored in double figures and the UW Huskies thumped the WSU Cougars 89-73 in the 300th meeting between the cross-state rivals.

2 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Raiders 2024...

Charles Odum

Penix Time: Former UW Huskies star named Falcons’ starting QB

The Atlanta Falcons named former UW Huskies star and No. 8 overall draft pick Michael Penix Jr. their starting quarterback.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Great Osobor...

The Associated Press

Men’s Hoops Preview: WSU, UW meet in first non-conference battle

The WSU Cougars come to Seattle on Wednesday night for their first non-conference men's basketball game against the rival UW Huskies.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars lose leading scorer before rivalry game at UW Huskies

When the 9-2 WSU Cougars come to Seattle to play the UW Huskies on Wednesday night, they'll be without Cedric Coward, whose season is over.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams UCLA Bruins 2024...

Christian Caple

Caple: 5 true freshmen who emerged for UW Huskies this season

Christian Caple takes a look at five true freshmen who will garner bigger roles for the UW Huskies in 2025 after emerging this fall.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Thaddeus Dixon USC Trojans Duce Robinson Big Ten...

Christian Caple

Caple: Ranking every Big Ten bowl game by interest level

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple ranks every Big Ten bowl matchup from least interesting to most interesting.

5 days ago

UW Huskies win 89-73 in 300th meeting with WSU Cougars