SEATTLE MARINERS

Christian Walker leaves Mariners’ wish list, signs with Astros

Dec 20, 2024, 1:44 PM

Christian Walker rounds the bases while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAVID BRANDT


The Associated Press

A big name is coming off the Seattle Mariners’ wish list, as Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $60 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Seattle Mariners’ division rival stays busy with another move

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Houston acquired infielder Isaac Paredes from the Cubs last weekend in the trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago, and Walker’s agreement likely means the Astros plan to start Paredes at third and won’t re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.

Walker, who turns 34 during the opening week of the season, hit .251 with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, 55 walks and 133 strikeouts this year. That was down from 2023, when he batted .258 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs as the Diamondbacks reached the World Series.

He didn’t secure a full-time job in the big leagues until 2019. He’s provided consistent power over the past six seasons and has grown into an elite defensive first baseman, winning Gold Gloves in each of the past three seasons.

Walker played college ball at South Carolina and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. He made his big league debut with the Orioles in 2014 but couldn’t stick in the majors and was claimed off waivers by Atlanta, Cincinnati and Arizona in a five-week span.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said. “He’s the best defensive first baseman in baseball. He’s a self-made player in a lot of ways, and I respect that immensely. What that gave our clubhouse was a lead by example that was pretty elite.”

Walker had a $10.9 million salary last season and turned down Arizona’s $21.05 million qualifying offer.

Houston will lose its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2025 amateur draft.

AP Baseball Writer David Brandt contributed to this report.

Seattle Mariners

Christian Walker

