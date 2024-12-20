Close
Mariners’ division rival stays busy with another move

Dec 20, 2024, 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

Gio Urshela throws to first base while playing for the Atlanta Braves during a 2024 game. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Third baseman Gio Urshela has reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Has the AL West changed on the Seattle Mariners this offseason?

Urshela’s deal is pending a physical, the person said Friday, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract wasn’t finalized.

Third base was a top priority as the club continues to build its roster to play at least the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California, before hopes of building a new ballpark and moving to Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season between Detroit and Atlanta. A slick defensive player, he has also played for the Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels during a nine-year major league career.

Last weekend, the A’s acquired left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to boost their rotation.

The A’s also finalized a $67 million, three-year contract with veteran right-hander Luis Severino earlier this month.

