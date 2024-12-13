AL West Check-In: Astros make big trade, send All-Star to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the reigning AL West champion Houston Astros, paying a big price for one of baseball’s best hitters, a person familiar with the situation said.

AL West Check-In: Texas Rangers add catcher in free agency

The Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, one of their top infield prospects, to the Astros for Tucker, who is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Tucker was limited to 78 games this year because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs for the AL West champions. He batted .284 with 29 homers, an AL-best 112 RBIs and 30 steals for Houston in 2023.

Tucker, who turns 28 on Jan. 17, joins a crowded situation in Chicago’s outfield, but the Cubs are reportedly looking to trade Cody Bellinger, who also can play first base. They also have talked to Seiya Suzuki’s agent about the outfielder’s no-trade clause.

The Cubs have finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years, and there is increased pressure on president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to get the team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The New York Yankees also were in the mix for Tucker before the trade was completed.

“We certainly had many conversations with the Astros.” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “At the end of the day I’m glad that Mr. Tucker is not in the American League East or the American League at all. But it’s a big get for the Chicago Cubs.”

Paredes is an option for Houston at third base if Alex Bregman departs in free agency. The 25-year-old Paredes hit .238 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 153 games this year. He made the AL All-Star team with Tampa Bay and then was traded to Chicago in July.

Wesneski, a Houston native who played college ball for Sam Houston State, likely will compete for a spot in the Astros’ rotation.

The right-hander, who turned 27 on Dec. 5, went 3-6 with a 3.86 ERA over 21 relief appearances and seven starts this year. He was on the injured list from July 20 to Sept. 20 with a right forearm strain.

Houston is hoping the addition of Paredes and Wesneski will help the team continue its impressive run as one of baseball’s best teams. It has made the playoffs for eight straight years, winning the World Series in 2017 and 2022. It was swept by Detroit in the wild-card round this year.

While Paredes and Wesneski could have an immediate impact, Smith also was a key component of the deal.

Smith, 21, was selected by Chicago with the No. 14 pick in this year’s draft out of Florida State University. He hit .313 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 32 games over three minor league stops, finishing the year with Double-A Knoxville.

Tucker was Houston’s first-round pick in 2015, taken No. 5 overall. He made his big league debut with the Astros in 2018.

Tucker had a breakout performance three years after his debut, hitting a career-best .294 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs in 140 games in 2021. He won a Gold Glove the following year.

The Tampa, Florida, native is a .274 hitter with 125 homers, 417 RBIs and an .869 OPS in 633 career games — all with Houston. He also has appeared in 64 postseason games, batting .229 with eight homers and 28 RBIs.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade