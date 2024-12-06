Two major pieces of the Seattle Seahawks’ offense were held out of practice Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) and running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) were among four players who did not practice Thursday. Veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams (foot) and Johnathan Hankins (rest) were the others.

Additionally, Seattle’s punting situation remains in question as Michael Dickson (back) was a limited participant for the second straight day. Tight end Brady Russell (foot) also logged his second straight limited session.

Metcalf was a limited participant Wednesday prior to being held out Thursday. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday last week due to the shoulder issues before playing against the New York Jets. The sixth-year wide receiver missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury, just the second and third games he’s missed in his pro career.

Walker was also a limited participant Wednesday before being held out. The third-year running back missed two games earlier this season with an oblique injury suffered in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The absence of Williams and Hankins appear to be more precautionary than an indication of their statuses for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals being in doubt. Williams was also held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday the past two weeks but went on to have his two best games since joining the team in a midseason trade last year. Hankins has had several rest days throughout the season.

Dickson was unavailable to punt late in last Sunday’s game due to back spasms. The seventh-year punter also serves Seattle’s placeholder on kicks.

Special teams coach Jay Harbaugh told reporters “it does seem like” Dickson will be able to punt against the Cardinals. Adding weight to that is the fact that the Seahawks have not added another punter.

Russell, Seattle’s fourth-string tight end and a key special teams contributor, saw his first game action last week after missing the prior two games with the foot injury.

Arizona Cardinals injury report

The following players appeared on the Cardinals’ injury report.

Limited participants: Defensive linemen Darius Robinson (calf), Dante Stills (foot) and Naquan Jones (elbow), and cornerbacks Elijah Jones (ankle) and Kei’Trel Clark (illness).

Full participant: Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (rest).

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck

• How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?

• Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

• Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

• Rost: How Seattle Seahawks fit into the NFC postseason picture

Follow @ZacHereth