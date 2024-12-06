Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Walker, Metcalf held out of practice

Dec 5, 2024, 4:48 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Two major pieces of the Seattle Seahawks’ offense were held out of practice Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) and running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) were among four players who did not practice Thursday. Veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams (foot) and Johnathan Hankins (rest) were the others.

Additionally, Seattle’s punting situation remains in question as Michael Dickson (back) was a limited participant for the second straight day. Tight end Brady Russell (foot) also logged his second straight limited session.

Metcalf was a limited participant Wednesday prior to being held out Thursday. He missed practices Wednesday and Thursday last week due to the shoulder issues before playing against the New York Jets. The sixth-year wide receiver missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury, just the second and third games he’s missed in his pro career.

Walker was also a limited participant Wednesday before being held out. The third-year running back missed two games earlier this season with an oblique injury suffered in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The absence of Williams and Hankins appear to be more precautionary than an indication of their statuses for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals being in doubt. Williams was also held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday the past two weeks but went on to have his two best games since joining the team in a midseason trade last year. Hankins has had several rest days throughout the season.

Dickson was unavailable to punt late in last Sunday’s game due to back spasms. The seventh-year punter also serves Seattle’s placeholder on kicks.

Special teams coach Jay Harbaugh told reporters “it does seem like” Dickson will be able to punt against the Cardinals. Adding weight to that is the fact that the Seahawks have not added another punter.

Russell, Seattle’s fourth-string tight end and a key special teams contributor, saw his first game action last week after missing the prior two games with the foot injury.

Arizona Cardinals injury report

The following players appeared on the Cardinals’ injury report.

Limited participants: Defensive linemen Darius Robinson (calf), Dante Stills (foot) and Naquan Jones (elbow), and cornerbacks Elijah Jones (ankle) and Kei’Trel Clark (illness).

Full participant: Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (rest).

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck
• How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?
• Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award
• Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?
• Rost: How Seattle Seahawks fit into the NFC postseason picture

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Walker, Metcalf held out of practice

Veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Johnathan Hankins also did not practice Thursday for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks waive Dee Williams...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

The Seattle Seahawks cut Dee Williams after his third fumble in the return game. They claimed wide receiver Jaelon Darden of waivers.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

Uchenna Nwsou could return as soon as Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks after being activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck

Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts breaks down the various elements of the Seattle Seahawks' run game keeping it from hitting its stride.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald looks on New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano looks at the overall impact new head coach Mike Macdonald has made on the Seattle Seahawks.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Dickson punt Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: The latest on punter Dickson, LB Nwosu, more

Here's the latest on the Seattle Seahawks' injuries, including the status of punter Michael Dickson and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: Walker, Metcalf held out of practice