Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners announce several changes to 2025 coaching staff

Nov 26, 2024, 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:03 pm

Seattle Mariners coaching changes...

Manny Acta (left) has a new role on Seattle's coaching staff. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners announced several changes to their major league coaching staff Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners expand role for Edgar Martinez, add experienced hitting coach

The Mariners officially announced the previously reported news that franchise icon Edgar Martinez well take on an expanded role with the team and the hiring of new hitting coach Kevin Seizter.

Martinez, who took over as the interim hitting coach last season upon the hiring of new manager Dan Wilson in August, has been given the official title as the team’s senior director of hitting strategy. Seattle Sports’ Mariners insider Shannon Drayer reported Monday night that Martinez will be with the team for spring training and home games, as well as traveling with the team on a limited basis.

Seizter, a career .295 hitter over 12 MLB seasons from 1986-97, joins the club after spending the past 10 seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Braves. Joining Seizter as the team’s new assistant hitting coach is Bobby Magallanes, who spent the past four seasons in the same role while working under Seizter in Atlanta.

Former third base coach Manny Acta is moving into his former role as the team’s bench coach, which he served as from 2018-19 under ex-manager Scott Servais. Former first base coach Kristopher Negrón will take over Acta’s previous role at third base.

The club also promoted former baserunning coordinator Eric Young Jr. to first base coach, a role he served for the Washington Nationals during the 2022-23 seasons, and former Minor league field coordinator Louis Boyd to major league field coordinator.

Additionally, the Mariners retained infield coach Perry Hill, pitching coach Pete Woodworth, director of pitching strategy Trent Blank, assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist Danny Farquhar and bullpen coach and catching instructor Tony Arnerich.

“I love the staff we have put together for 2025,” Wilson said in a release from the team. “Between the additions of Kevin, Bobby, Eric and Louis and the returning coaches, I believe we have the right mix of experience and energy to help prepare our players for a successful 2025 season.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Is Cal Raleigh dropping his agent good news for the M’s?
• Seattle Mariners non-tender Josh Rojas, three others
• How one ESPN insider sees the Mariners this offseason
• Longtime announcer for Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate to retire
• Seattle Mariners make deal with Rays to reunite with local product

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners general win handshake...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ TV future: Reporter shares more of what he knows

The Seattle Mariners TV is changing a little this year, but it signals a bigger change to come, as The Athletic's Evan Drellich told Bump and Stacy.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners coaching changes...

Zac Hereth

Mariners announce several changes to 2025 coaching staff

The Seattle Mariners made the hiring of their new hitting coach official and made a number of other changes for the coming season.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners expand role for Edgar Martinez, add experienced hitting coach

The Seattle Mariners have found a way to keep Edgar Martinez involved on the coaching staff and will add experienced hitting coach Kevin Seitzer for 2025.

14 hours ago

Yusei Kikuchi Astros Angels Seattle Mariners AL QWest...

Ronald Blum

Ex-Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi lands with another AL West rival

Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and has reportedly agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract with an AL West rival.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh home run Oakland A's 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Is Cal Raleigh dropping his agent good news for Mariners?

Mike Salk discusses whether Cal Raleigh dropping agent Scott Boras is a good sign for the star catcher's future with the Seattle Mariners.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners non-tender 3B Josh Rojas, 3 others

The Seattle Mariners let four players become free agents at the MLB deadline for tending contracts of players still under club control.

4 days ago

Mariners announce several changes to 2025 coaching staff