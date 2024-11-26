The Seattle Mariners announced several changes to their major league coaching staff Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners expand role for Edgar Martinez, add experienced hitting coach

The Mariners officially announced the previously reported news that franchise icon Edgar Martinez well take on an expanded role with the team and the hiring of new hitting coach Kevin Seizter.

Martinez, who took over as the interim hitting coach last season upon the hiring of new manager Dan Wilson in August, has been given the official title as the team’s senior director of hitting strategy. Seattle Sports’ Mariners insider Shannon Drayer reported Monday night that Martinez will be with the team for spring training and home games, as well as traveling with the team on a limited basis.

Seizter, a career .295 hitter over 12 MLB seasons from 1986-97, joins the club after spending the past 10 seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Braves. Joining Seizter as the team’s new assistant hitting coach is Bobby Magallanes, who spent the past four seasons in the same role while working under Seizter in Atlanta.

Former third base coach Manny Acta is moving into his former role as the team’s bench coach, which he served as from 2018-19 under ex-manager Scott Servais. Former first base coach Kristopher Negrón will take over Acta’s previous role at third base.

The club also promoted former baserunning coordinator Eric Young Jr. to first base coach, a role he served for the Washington Nationals during the 2022-23 seasons, and former Minor league field coordinator Louis Boyd to major league field coordinator.

Additionally, the Mariners retained infield coach Perry Hill, pitching coach Pete Woodworth, director of pitching strategy Trent Blank, assistant pitching coach and pitching strategist Danny Farquhar and bullpen coach and catching instructor Tony Arnerich.

“I love the staff we have put together for 2025,” Wilson said in a release from the team. “Between the additions of Kevin, Bobby, Eric and Louis and the returning coaches, I believe we have the right mix of experience and energy to help prepare our players for a successful 2025 season.”

