The Seattle Seahawks fell in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 on Sunday, falling to 4-5 and last place in the NFC West.

Seahawks lose | Instant Reaction | Injuries | Observations | Stats

Here are three thoughts on the state of the team.

1. Sam Howell isn’t saving your season.

On Sunday against the Rams, Geno Smith did something he’d never done before as a Seahawk. Unfortunately for Seattle fans, it wasn’t good news. Smith had three interceptions in a game for the first time since the 2014 season. Granted, like a few other picks he’s had this season, the first wasn’t his fault. A pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba was bobbled and hauled in by Rams safety Jaylen McCollough. That’s just plain bad luck.

But the other two? Those were ugly and they were his. Both were in the red zone with momentum swinging Seattle’s way, and both were the result of bad decisions at the worst time. It was a gut punch (twice!).

Both you and I know we’ll hear calls for Sam Howell at quarterback this week. But is it warranted?

Personally, I don’t think it is. Not yet. That’s not me making the case for Geno as MVP or as the long-term answer for Seattle. It’s me saying this: Smith has experience, time with the starting offense, is playing behind a horrible offensive line, and is at least capable of clutch plays late (with three touchdowns within the final minute of either half Sunday).

SMITH TO JSN AGAIN! THIS TIME FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/ciXD042RFX — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2024

Losing five of six is horrible, and I think what all fans want (and what they deserve) is to feel like their team isn’t satisfied with losing. That’s fair! To some, that’s going to look like benching a player that isn’t performing. I’d love to see development from Howell, but benching a quarterback is a monumental decision, and making that decision when you have a chance to improve is risky.

Oh, and one more thing: What’s Howell going to do about your massive issues up front?

2. The Seattle Seahawks’ season isn’t over… yet.

Let’s get back to the last part of that first takeaway. The Seahawks have lost five of six. They’re falling behind in the NFC West. But this isn’t the NFC West of years past. The 49ers have a better roster, but both they and the Rams have been banged up all season long.

I want teams to shoot for the stars. Build contenders. Dominate. This season isn’t that. You know, I know it. It doesn’t feel like a complete, consistently good team. They’ve got no business winning the division. But they’ve got life left in a tight race, and so long as that’s true this team isn’t out of it.

3. Really missing that PAT…

After all that went wrong Sunday, the Seahawks still could’ve won this one.

No, really. Smith’s bad picks and horrible calls from officials stole the spotlight in this one, but the Seahawks had a missed PAT on their first touchdown, which would’ve given them a 21-20 lead with Smith’s late touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN has breakout game Seahawks have been waiting for

This team has a lot to fix. They can’t have sloppy outings for two weeks in a row, they can’t look this undisciplined, they can’t lose five of six, they can’t struggle the way they did in the red zone. But this game doesn’t make it to overtime if the Seahawks take back that one small misstep. Which is weird, all things considered.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Why Anthony Bradford won Seahawks’ battle at RG

• Rost: Answering three important Seahawks questions

• Why Seahawks remain confident they can fix their run defense

• Two former Seahawks coaches named Hall of Fame semifinalists

• NFL analyst has interesting comp for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Follow @stacyrost