For stretches of the second half, it looked like the Seattle Seahawks might have a chance to pull off a miraculous comeback.

But ultimately, the latest chapter of this NFC West rivalry followed a very familiar script.

The 49ers completely dominated on the ground once again, outgaining Seattle 228-52 in rushing yardage on their way to a 36-24 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field. It was Seattle’s sixth consecutive loss to San Francisco since the start of the 2022 season, including a January 2023 playoff defeat.

In those six losses, the 49ers have outscored Seattle 184-96 and racked up a jarring 1,110-420 advantage in rushing yards. This one came under a new coaching staff, but the result was awfully similar.

“They’re trying to do it the right way,” first-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of his team’s run-defense struggles. “We’re just either stopping them right now at the line of scrimmage or the ball’s spitting and it’s explosive. So when that happens, it’s either front-line guys getting out of their gaps, the second level not fitting it correctly, and not getting it on the ground in the third level.”

San Francisco’s rushing attack exploded for 228 yards and 6.9 yards per carry, despite being without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey and then backup Jordan Mason sustaining an injury midgame.

The 49ers’ ground-game success was highlighted by a 38-yard run by Mason on their opening drive and a 76-yard run by third-stringer Isaac Guerendo that led to a game-sealing touchdown in the final minutes.

“You can’t have 10 people communicating, doing the same thing, and one off,” Seahawks safety Julian Love said. “It’s been killing us. And so I take that on me. I’ve gotta communicate better. … Guys want to play fast. Guys want to make plays. And I think that last play, I mean, we had a chance there. And just a little bit of miscommunication and missed fits.”

It marked the fourth time in six games this season that the Seahawks (3-3) have allowed 100-plus rushing yards. They surrendered 185 to New England in a Week 2 overtime win, 116 to Detroit in a Week 4 loss and 175 to the New York Giants in a Week 5 defeat this past Sunday.

Love said the defensive struggles are due to fundamental issues and not adjusting to Macdonald’s new scheme, which produced immense success the past two seasons when he was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator.

“I don’t want to excuse it to being the new scheme and all that stuff,” Love said. “I think it’s just fundamental stuff. We have to just keep it black and white in the meeting room and address what needs to be addressed in terms of simple stuff.

“And that’s the good part. That’s the promising part. It’s bread-and-butter things that we’re not executing on. Mike’s really trying to dial it up, and we just have to find a way to mesh and catch our flow. And so we’re still kind of catching that stride and trying to figure it out.”

Meanwhile, the Seahawks again couldn’t get their ground game untracked. Starting running back Kenneth Walker rushed for just 32 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while backup Zach Charbonnet added 20 yards on five carries.

After totaling just seven running-back carries in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, Seattle made a point of getting its backs more touches early early in Thursday’s game. But as the Seahawks fell into a 23-3 hole early in the second half, they were forced to lean heavily on the pass.

“We certainly tried,” Macdonald said of his team’s rushing attack. “We ended up with like 20 rushes or something. It’s really a team stat, because if you’re behind multiple scores deep into the second half, you’re not gonna be able to run the ball. It’s just the way it goes. So we’re gonna keep working on it, we’re gonna keep finding our identity, and that’s one on the list of things that we’re gonna be attacking over the next week.”

After a brutal stretch of three consecutive losses in 11 days, Seattle now gets a mini-bye with 10 days to prepare for a Week 7 road matchup against Atlanta.

“You can’t fix everything overnight, so you’ve gotta pick one thing at a time,” Macdonald said. “We’ve gotta be really surgical in our approach. You’ve gotta be positive. There are good things on tape. The effort was there. The guys are trying to play physical, they’re trying to play the right way, and we’ve gotta look at what we’re asking and how we’re coaching it and how teams are attacking us and then go from there.”

