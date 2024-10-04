Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ next opponent rules out standout rookie WR

Oct 4, 2024, 11:37 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm

Seattle Seahawks opponent Malik Nabers...

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants in action during a 2024 game. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Standout rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is out this week against Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday.

Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ Week 5 game vs Giants

Nabers, who has 35 catches in his rookie season to top the league, remains in concussion protocol and won’t play when the Giants (1-3) face the Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday.

Nabers was making progress, Daboll said, “but he’s not going to make it.”

The 21-year-old Nabers was hurt in the fourth quarter of New York’s 21-15 loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. He missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Nabers must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he could return to the field.

Giants receiver Darius Slayton said the rest of New York’s wideouts know they can make plays.

“We know the group we have now is a really good group, strong group,” he said. “Obviously, we’re without Malik this week, but we know that we still have other talented guys that can go out there and get the job done

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, has been the focal point of the offense. His 386 yards receiving are tied for second in the NFL and he’s added three touchdown receptions.

“You take those concussions very seriously,” Daboll said. “He’s made progress, but not to the point where he can go out there and play. But his safety, his well-being is first and foremost.”

Nabers’ absence could open the way for Jalin Hyatt to get more playing time. Hyatt is a second-year speedster out of Tennessee who has had a quiet season so far with only three targets in the first four games.

Hyatt is averaging roughly 13 plays, which is what Nabers is averaging in targets.

New York’s receiving corps will be led by Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton in Nabers’ absence.

