The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back from a loss for the first time under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

After a tough 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks are set to host the 1-3 New York Giants on Sunday at Lumen Field.

While Seattle is headed into the game on a short week, New York should be well-rested after playing on Thursday night in Week 4.

“Well, it’s actually a blessing in disguise having a short week because you gotta move on fast, and you can kind of try to get this stink off you going into Sunday,” Macdonald told Steve Raible during Friday morning’s Mike Macdonald Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. “So, I think that everyone’s ready to get moving. We had a walk-through and a fast practice, and then (we’ll) have another fast practice today and get the bodies moving. The guys are coming back looking good and ready to go play on Sunday.”

The Seahawks and Giants are squaring off for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Seattle has won two of the past three meetings, including a 24-3 thumping on New York’s home field last year.

However, Macdonald isn’t putting much stock in the victory last season.

“I don’t think it’s much, frankly,” Macdonald said of what he could take away from the tape of the 2023 matchup. “If it was our schemes a year ago, it would be way more significant.”

Seattle certainly has a much different look than a year ago. Macdonald’s cutting-edge defensive scheme has replaced the once-vaunted, Cover 3-based scheme run by former head coach Pete Carroll. And new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has replaced Shane Waldron.

New York has also seen change since last season. Brian Daboll remains as the head coach, but Shane Bowen was brought in as defensive coordinator to try and revamp a unit that finished 27th in scoring (23.9) and yards allowed (361.7).

Under Bowen, the Giants rank 12th in points allowed (21.0) and yards allowed (311.8) through four games in 2024.

“I know Shane Bowen,” Macdonald said. “I’ve known him for a few years now and been around his defenses and stuff, and he does a great job of organizing it. It’s got roots in some of the schemes that we run here as well. They play really hard, it’s sound and they got great players to complement it as well. So, it’s a great challenge ahead of us.”

The Giants also feature a talented new weapon on offense in wide receiver Malik Nabers. The No. 6 overall pick is tied for second in the league with 386 receiving yards, has three touchdown receptions and has led New York in receiving in each of their first four games.

However, Nabers will miss Sunday’s contest due to a concussion suffered in last week’s loss to Dallas, the Giants announced Friday. That leaves third-year pro Wan’Dale Robinson and veteran Darius Slayton as the top targets for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The status of starting running back Devin Singletary is also in question after he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury.

“They still have a staple of wideouts and running backs that can run,” Macdonald said. “… Offensively, I think they play complimentary football. There’s explosive plays in there, but they’re obviously also trying to establish the run and trying to win it late in the games. So, we gotta we got to keep them in check.”

The Seahawks are dealing with injury problems of their own. Five key defensive players – outside linebackers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu, inside linebacker Jerome Baker, defensive end Leonard Williams and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II – were out against the Lions. Plus, safety Julian Love missed most of the game against Detroit after exiting with a thigh injury.

But all of those players except Murphy were able to practice in at least limited fashion on Thursday.

“Hope is probably the best way to put it. … I think we’re optimistic,” Macdonald said. “You don’t want to make any judgments in these situations like right now, but … the guys are coming along. When the guys are out, you want to see progress. When guys get set back, it’s such a bummer, but there’s been no setbacks up to this point.”

Macdonald sees the Giants, who have lost two games by one score, as more of a challenge than their 1-3 record would indicate.

“I think Coach Daboll said it the other day, that they are a few plays from being away from being 3-1,” Macdonald said. “And really each one of their games – in exception for the Minnesota game – (they) could (have) very easily came away a winner. So, I see it as we’re playing a 3-1 football team that’s hungry, and that’s what the tape’s telling you. We always say the tape doesn’t lie. (Hall of Fame coach) Bill Parcells says the record says who we are but the tape also (does) too. So, they’re a dangerous team.”

