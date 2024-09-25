The undefeated Seattle Seahawks will meet the 2-1 Detroit Lions in their first big test of the season, and we already have an idea of how the Monday Night Football matchup will look.

Literally.

How Huard expects a Seahawks reunion with veteran OT to play out

Both the Seahawks and Lions have announced their uniform combinations for the Week 4 game, and it’s going to be a black-and-white affair where there will be no mistaking which team is which.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday they will wear all white on Monday – well, except for their usual blue helmets.

The Monday Night Football 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/q0uyvnTwut — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2024

The Lions, meanwhile, are breaking out an all-new, almost all-black combo for the first time.

A new blue helmet with black accents is also part of the Lions’ look.

Lions will be wearing their all black uniforms and blue helmets on Monday night vs. the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/b4DlXIYRhB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2024

While this will be the debut for these black uniforms, it won’t be the first time the Lions have embraced the dark side. They had a black jersey that had a short life from 2007-09.

It’s a story a bit like Seattle’s divisive Action Green uniforms. The Seahawks first wore green jerseys (matched up with blue pants) for one game in 2009, and the idea returned in 2016 with a more saturated look that has been a regular option for the team even since.

The Seattle Seahawks and Lions will kick off at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Detroit’s Ford Field. The Seahawks Radio Network broadcast will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and Seahawks apps. For more on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

