Three weeks into the Seattle Seahawks’ new era, they’re still perfect.

The Seahawks took care of a Dolphins team dealing with all kinds of quarterback issues for a 24-3 win Sunday, completely holding Miami out of the end zone to move to 3-0.

Nothing better than the victory formation while holding your opponent out of the end zone all game. Not common occurrences in the NFL, especially when you consider the Hawks also lost the turnover battle and had 11 penalties. But the Hawks out-hit and out-ran Miami, and they stacked multiple explosive plays together offensively and defensively to overwhelm the beat-up Dolphins.

In so doing, they ignited the 12s and ratcheted up Lumen Field to decibel levels we hadn’t seen in awhile. 3-0 is a heck of a start for the new staff and program.

3-0 is 3-0 Bank every win you can in the NFL Some good, some bad, some ugly for the @Seahawks but there is no denying how violent they are playing defensively. And I am here for it all!!! L.O.B vibes — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 23, 2024

The warmup phase of the schedule is over, and now we get to see what this Seahawks’ defense looks like against a top 10 offense on the road in Detroit on Monday Night Football. But before they could look ahead, this team took care of business.

The Seahawks’ defense is not going to be taken apart by backup quarterbacks, especially not at home, and they made that very clear to Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle. They get consistent pressure, cover too well in the secondary, and make enough tackles to force the opposing offense to do something special if they want to march down the field. Throw them into a quick-change scenario? No problem – the Seahawks allowed just three points after two turnovers in their own territory. And with an offense that can capably play a complimentary partner to this defense, you have a team that has shown they can beat inferior opponents.

Next up: the first chance to go against one of the better teams in the league without a rookie, placeholder or backup at quarterback. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Detroit is going to have their hands extremely full.

Seahawks Injury Updates: The latest on Williams, Murphy

That was a thoroughly impressive, “rip the soul out of your opponent” type of defensive effort from the Seahawks today. I don’t want to hear any qualifiers about backup quarterbacks or who the Seahawks’ defense faced, as they were without one of their starting inside linebackers and then quickly were down both Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy as well.

The defense did not allow the Dolphins to put together a single drive that led to points. Much like baseball, the three points given up need to be charged to the Seahawks’ offense. All the defense did was hold up and not yield after the Dolphins took over at the 6-yard line. Similarly, it was an inspired goal-line stand despite advantageous starting field position for Miami late in the third and into the fourth quarter.

Injuries have been tougher for Seattle’s offensive line to overcome and there are plenty of questions about the long-term viability of that group, especially with the competition starting to get tougher. However, you can only play the team in front of you, and the Seahawks have done that to the tune of a resounding 3-0.

