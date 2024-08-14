Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Skubal, returning Carpenter lead Tigers’ 15-1 rout over Mariners

Aug 13, 2024, 6:59 PM

Seattle Mariners Detroit Tigers...

Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

(Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAVE HOGG


The Associated Press

DETROIT — Kerry Carpenter homered twice in his return from a back injury, Jake Rogers drove in seven runs and pitcher Tarik Skubal earned his MLB-leading 14th victory as the Detroit Tigers routed the Seattle Mariners 15-1 on Tuesday night.

Detroit Tigers 15, Seattle Mariners 1: Box score

“I was getting chills before the game just from seeing the guys and getting back out here,” said Carpenter, who had been out since May 26 with a stress fracture in his back. “It was really tough not being on the field, so this is a lot better.”

Rogers drove in two runs with a double in the third inning, added a slam in the fourth and hit an RBI double in the sixth to become the first Tigers players with seven RBI in a game since Ryan Raburn accomplished the feat against the Chicago White Sox on July 25, 2007.

The Tigers scored a season-high in runs and banged out a season-best 21 hits in their second straight victory and fourth win in seven games.

Skubal allowed one run on three hits in six innings. The 27-year-old left-hander struck out nine — raising his season total to a majors-leading 180 — walked one and hit two batters. Joey Wentz pitched the final three innings and earned his first MLB save.

Skubal’s biggest problem was waiting through Detroit’s lengthy offensive innings.

“That’s tough, but you are never going to complain about getting 15 runs,” he said. “We have really missed (Carpenter) — he has a special bat.”

In Skubal’s previous start, he held the Mariners to two runs in seven innings while striking out another nine.

“That’s twice seeing Tarik Skubal in six days, which is tough,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I’ve been in this league a long time seeing left-handed pitching and he’s as good as you are going to see.”

Seattle’s George Kirby (8-9) had his worst MLB start, allowing career highs in runs (11) and hits (13) in 3 2/3 innings.

“I thought George’s stuff was pretty good early, but he obviously made some mistakes as they extended some innings,” Servais said. “We could have made some plays, too. They had six infield hits and we had five of them in our gloves.”
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Matt Vierling led off with a single and scored on a two-out hit by Bligh Madris.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Matt Vierling led off with a single and scored on a two-out hit by Bligh Madris.

“If Matt Vierling doesn’t go from first to third in the first inning, we don’t get a run against one of the best pitchers in baseball, and who knows what happens after that,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s a tiny play on a big night, but that’s winning baseball.”

Detroit scored four runs in the third and six in the fourth.

Carpenter, playing for the first time since May 26, homered off Kirby to make it 2-0 in the third. Madris added another RBI single later in the inning before scoring on Rogers’ two-run double.

Mitch Haniger’s RBI single got the Mariners on the board in the fourth, but Carpenter hit a two-run homer to make it 7-1 in the bottom half.

“It is amazing what he does to the middle of the order,” Hinch said. “His presence just relaxes everyone behind him.”

Rogers ended Kirby’s night with a grand slam with two outs.

Javier Báez added a two-run homer off Troy Taylor in a four-run sixth.

Mariners shortstop Leo Rivas pitched a scoreless ninth.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (5-1) is scheduled to work the the second game of the series against a bullpen game from the short-handed Tigers’ pitching staff.

Seattle Mariners coverage

Inside the connections Mariners’ Victor Robles has made in the clubhouse
How another door to playoffs is opening for the Mariners
What to make of Julio Rodríguez’s return to Mariners’ lineup
Drayer: How Víctor Robles, Mariners landed on a win-win extension
Seattle Mariners’ have a potentially key development from huge weekend

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 75° | Low 56°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles...

Brent Stecker

Inside the connections Mariners’ Victor Robles has made in the clubhouse

Victor Robles felt comfortable with the Seattle Mariners right away, and he's made a number of connections in the clubhouse.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Series Outlook: Key Tigers bat back from long absence

The Tigers will be helped by a returning slugger as the Seattle Mariners lock horns with Detroit for the second week in a row.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore and Mitch Garver...

Zac Hereth

How another door to playoffs is opening for the Mariners

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan points out the Seattle Mariners have crept back in to the American League wild card chase.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

What to make of Julio Rodríguez’s return to Mariners’ lineup

Jason Churchill discussed Julio Rodríguez's disappointing return to the Seattle Mariners' lineup with Bump and Stacy.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Víctor Robles Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: How Víctor Robles, Mariners landed on a win-win extension

Víctor Robles can usually be heard in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse before games, but he had a different energy on Sunday. We now know why.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Robles Víctor...

Brent Stecker

Mariners, Víctor Robles agree on 2-year contract extension

Instant Seattle Mariners fan favorite outfielder Víctor Robles and the team have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

1 day ago

Skubal, returning Carpenter lead Tigers’ 15-1 rout over Mariners