It has been a busy past few days the Seattle Mariners and their front office.

A closer look at Seattle Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner

Since Thursday night, the Mariners have been a part of five trades. It started with Seattle taking the first swing for a bat ahead of the the deadline, acquiring left fielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle then netted reliever Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays and sent reliver Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets shortly after Friday. On Monday morning, recently DFA’d first baseman Ty France was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds.

Just hours after the news of the France deal came out, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander acquired what could be considered to be his replacement. The Mariners struck another deal with Toronto that sent veteran first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner to Seattle for minor league outfielder RJ Schreck.

Soon after the trade, former Mariners pitcher and analyst Ryan Rowland-Smith joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob to discuss the deal for Turner. Rowland-Smith views Turner as an upgrade over France at first base in many aspects.

“I think it’s someone that – in regards to replacing Ty France, essentially, because that’s kind of what they’re doing – you’re getting better on-base, you’re getting better plate discipline, more contact,” Rowland-Smith said. “You are losing some bat speed. (Turner has) one of the worst bat-speed numbers in the game (fourth-to-last among qualified MLB hitters with a 65.2 mph average, per Baseball Savant), but he generates exit (velocity) differently when you watch him swing.”

The side-by-side offensive comparison favors the 39-year-old Turner. He has better numbers than France in just about every significant category this season while having nearly the same amount of plate appearances (Turner has 347, France 340). That includes average (.254 to .223), on-base percentage (.349 to .312), slugging (.371 to .350), hits (76 to 67), doubles (17 to 14), walks (39 to 28) and strikeouts (60 to 83).

France holds the advantage in home runs (eight to six) and both have 31 RBIs.

Rowland-Smith also pointed to the veteran presence Turner brings to the lineup. The Cal State Fullerton product has logged over 6,000 plate appearances and 1,628 games in 16 seasons since debuting in 2009. He’s played in 86 games with a career .830 OPS in the postseason.

“They need a little bit more presence at the plate in regards to hitting better with two strikes, having better plate discipline, which is what he brings,” Rowland-Smith said. “I keep going back to what this team needs in regards to presence, energy and things off the field. I think he brings some of that, too. … So I like this addition.”

The wrong Blue Jays first baseman?

Plenty of Mariners fans were hopeful the team would acquire a first baseman from the Blue Jays. However, Turner wasn’t the player they were clamoring for.

The first baseman many were hoping would land in Seattle was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rowland-Smith feels the 2023 Home Run Derby champion may have been a bit too expensive in terms of prospect capital and future earnings.

“It’s gonna cost you something like giving up (starting pitcher) Bryan Woo, (catching prospect) Harry Ford and a mid-range prospect,” Rowland-Smith said. “Ask people are they willing to do that for Vlad Guerrero Jr., especially too with the fact you gotta pay him. He’s making 20 million this year as an arbitration player. It’s going to cost 25-plus next year, and he’s gonna be a free agent (following the 2025 season). Are you willing to make that move? Probably not.”

