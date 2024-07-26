The Seattle Mariners made the first splash before the MLB trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfield prospect Aidan Smith, pitching prospect Brody Hopkins and a player to be named later.

Here’s six observations on the deal from Mariners insider Shannon Drayer:

– It is a good sign they were able to get an impact bat, something that is not always available this time of year. It is tough to say how this will impact the trade market as we do not yet know who the PTBNL is, but both Smith and Hopkins are players the Mariners could potentially miss down the road. Both possess tools that could make them players of impact in the future.

– While Arozarena’s name perhaps hasn’t been as sexy in the deadline talk surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Luis Robert Jr., since June 1, Arozarena’s 161 wRC+ is better than Guerrero (157) and Robert (110). His bat is hot now.

– The overall numbers this year for Arozarena are down because of a horrific April where he slashed .143/.220/.241/.461. Since June 1, he is hitting .290/.402/.517/.919. Most reassuring is the fact he was able to get out of the struggle, something a number of Mariners have not been able to do this season.

– They need more and as they were able to make the trade without having to give up one of their top-10 prospects. Those players are still available should the opportunity to go big present itself. The Mariners would still like to add another bat and bullpen help.

– This trade is familiar and different at the same time. Familiar in that it is with the Rays and very young players are being traded for a player the Rays would typically make available at this time as his salary is on the rise. It is different from many of the acquisitions we have seen in that his bat is for now. It isn’t a now-and-later balance, although you get the later with Arozarena, who isn’t a free agent until after the 2026 season. This isn’t a player whose big year was a season or two ago, or one who is coming off an injury and they are expecting a rebound. This isn’t a player they think they can fix. With this player, they are taking on salary. This isn’t a trade about club control. This is a move for now.

– While Arozarena will not report until Saturday, the move should provide an immediate and very needed boost for the clubhouse. The last few days have easily been the roughest of the season, but the move should take away any doubt the team would go for it. It is needed help.

