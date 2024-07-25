The Seattle Seahawks have added another former UFL standout.

Stacy’s Seahawks Q&A: Answering the fans’ biggest questions

The Seahawks announced Thursday that they signed 25-year-old wide receiver Ty Scott to their 90-man roster ahead of the team’s second training camp practice.

Scott, a former undrafted free agent out of FCS-level Missouri State, played for the D.C. Defenders in the UFL this spring. He led the Defenders with 25 catches for a team-high 418 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Scott is the third former UFL standout on the Seahawks’ training camp roster, joining former Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. and former Michigan Panthers receiver Marcus Simms.

Scott initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, but was waived as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Scott played his 2021 and 2022 college seasons at Missouri State, totaling 1,784 yards receiving and 13 TD catches in 23 games. In 2021, he had 1,110 yards receiving and eight TD catches.

Prior to his time at Missouri State, Scott spent three seasons at FBS-level Central Michigan between 2018 and 2020. His best season was in 2019, when he had 650 yards receiving and five TD catches.

To make room for Scott on its 90-man roster, Seattle released cornerback Andrew Whitaker.

The Seahawks also announced that rookie linebacker Easton Gibbs passed his physical after being placed on the non-football injury list last week. Gibbs is an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, where he finished No. 8 in school history with 362 total tackles in 45 games with the Cowboys. He was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2022 and 2023.

