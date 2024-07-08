Back in 2022, the Seattle Mariners made two major trades with the Cincinnati Reds. Just prior to the season, they sent prospects to Cincinnati for third baseman Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker. And at the trade deadline, the Mariners dealt more prospects to the Reds for ace Luis Castillo.

Mariners Breakdown: Struggles continue in rough homestand

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline quickly approaching and the first-place Mariners in desperate need of a boost for their struggling lineup, could they once again look to Cincinnati for help?

During his appearance on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob last Friday, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi mentioned Reds second baseman Jonathan India as a potential trade target.

India, who was the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year, has come up before in M’s trade rumors. This season, the 27-year-old is batting .273/.375/.408 with six home runs, one triple, 19 doubles and a .784 OPS in 83 games. He has been on fire since June 1, hitting .348 with three homers, 14 doubles and a .973 OPS. Cincinnati likely will be a seller at the deadline, sitting at 42-48 and five games out of a wild-card spot in the NL’s jumbled playoff picture.

“I still like the Jonathan India idea for the Mariners,” Morosi said. “He is really in a good run of form here lately with the Cincinnati Reds. … He’s signed through 2025 and he has (arbitration) eligibility for 2026 as well. (The Reds) likely would still move him even though he is having a pretty good year, in some ways his best all-around season, just because they do have a pretty good depth of young infielders.”

As Morosi mentioned, the Reds have two other talented young infielders in shortstop Elly De La Cruz and third baseman Noelvi Marté – the latter of whom Seattle sent over in the Castillo trade. Cincinnati also has good infield depth in its farm system, with five of its top eight prospects being infielders, according to MLB.com.

Over his four-year career, India is hitting .258/.355/.417 with 54 homers and a .772 OPS. He currently ranks 16th in the majors in on-base percentage, which seemingly would make him a good fit for a Mariners lineup that ranks 26th in on-base percentage and dead-last in strikeout rate.

“Let’s remember, the Mariners and Reds also have a long history of doing deals together,” Morosi said. “So I think because of maybe some of the younger players that have emerged there in Cincinnati, I do think that there is a willingness to potentially move on from India in the right deal for the right controllable piece.

“I still think Jonathan India is someone that we have to watch very carefully as being a trade candidate – and one for the Mariners, I would say – in the weeks to come.”

Listen to the full conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Logan Gilbert named Mariners’ lone All-Star representative

• MRI comes back clean for Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez

• Mariners RHPs Bryan Woo, Gregory Santos feeling good after rehab outings

• Which prospect is Seattle Mariners’ best trade chip? MLB insider explains

• Could Seattle Mariners lure a star away from Blue Jays?

Follow @CameronVanTil