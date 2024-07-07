Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert is headed to the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career.

MRI comes back clean for Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez

Gilbert was lone Mariners player named to the American League All-Star roster, which was unveiled Sunday afternoon. The 94th MLB All-Star Game will take place July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Gilbert said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamt of as a kid. I was really hoping it would happen eventually and felt like I had a decent chance this year, so I’m just really excited.”

Gilbert said Mariners manager Scott Servais held a pregame meeting to announce the news to the team. After that, Gilbert called his family.

“My wife started screaming and my parents got a little choked up,” Gilbert said, “so that was a pretty special moment for how much they’ve been through with me in this entire baseball journey.”

Gilbert has posted a 2.91 ERA in 117 2/3 innings this season, while totaling 108 strikeouts and 24 walks. The 27-year-old right-hander ranks second among AL pitchers in WHIP (0.92), second in innings pitched, third in opponent batting average (.199), eighth in ERA and 10th in strikeouts.

Gilbert is tied for the MLB lead with 14 quality starts. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in nine of his 18 starts, including an MLB-best three outings of eight-plus scoreless innings.

Gilbert had a dominant June, posting a 1.51 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only one walk in five starts last month – including a 21-inning scoreless streak. He joined Hisashi Iwakuma as the only pitchers in franchise history to record 30-plus strikeouts and one or fewer walks in a calendar month.

Gilbert headlines an elite starting rotation that has propelled the first-place Mariners to a 49-42 record. He is the third Seattle starting pitcher to receive an All-Star nod over the past two seasons, joining 2023 All-Stars Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

Gilbert, a 2018 first-round draft pick, has a 3.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his four-year MLB career.

Muñoz left off AL roster

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz had a strong All-Star case, but wasn’t among the 12 pitchers selected to the AL roster.

Muñoz has posted a 1.54 ERA in 35 innings, with 43 strikeouts and 14 walks across 35 relief appearances. The hard-throwing 25-year-old right-hander already has a career-high 14 saves, including three five-out saves and two four-out saves. He ranks fifth among AL relievers in ERA and is one of just two AL relievers with at least 13 saves and a sub-2.00 ERA.

The four AL relievers selected over Muñoz were Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller, Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates, New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

“I think he should be added, and probably will be added,” Gilbert said of his teammate.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners RHPs Bryan Woo, Gregory Santos feeling good after rehab outings

• Which prospect is Mariners’ best trade chip? MLB insider explains

• Could Seattle Mariners lure a star away from Blue Jays?

• Former Seattle Mariners pitcher analyzes bullpen for stretch run

• How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help Seattle Mariners?

Follow @CameronVanTil