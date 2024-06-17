Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line

Jun 17, 2024, 8:04 AM

Seattle Seahawks OL Christian Haynes...

Christian Haynes of the Seattle Seahawks works out during rookie minicamp in 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

There’s going to be a new look on the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line this fall, specifically on the interior.

Seattle Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense

During the team’s mandatory minicamp this past week, veteran offseason addition Laken Tomlinson held down left guard and second-years Olu Oluwatimi and McClendon Curtis manned center and right guard, respectively, for most first-team reps. Those positions aren’t necessarily set in stone with about three months left until the regular season opens, and one in particular is set up to be the most-contested position battle on the front, according to former Seahawks offensive lineman Ray Roberts.

Roberts joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob recently for a discussion about the O-line and more, and he explained why right guard is the position battle to watch in the trenches.

“I think it’s going to be at the right guard spot, because I think with (Anthony) Bradford missing a lot of the OTAs – and he’s been out there the last couple of days – but for Curtis and for (rookie Christian) Haynes, he kind of opened the door for them to get reps with the first team, to get some tape for the coaches to watch and for them to kind of build confidence in themselves,” Roberts said.

Bradford, an LSU product, was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft and comes in with the most experience of the trio, having played 14 games with 10 starts for Seattle as a rookie. He was on the field for 76% of the team’s offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. However, as Roberts pointed out, Bradford missed time at camp after tweaking his ankle.

His competition for the position is still rather unproven, though. Curtis was an undrafted free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders out of FCS Tennessee-Chattanooga. Seattle signed Curtis after he was waived by the Raiders, and he played just four special-team snaps in one appearance for the Seahawks. Haynes, a Connecticut product, was Seattle’s third-round pick this season.

“I think that could be a three-man battle right there,” Roberts said, “and it’s going to be interesting to see how they roll the reps once they get in pads and get into the preseason. But I think either three of those guys at this point could maybe win that position.”

Listen to the full conversation with former Seahawks OL Ray Roberts at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Moving around: How Seahawks’ D-line is fitting into new scheme
• Secondary shines during Seahawks’ minicamp
• After standout spring, JSN primed to be ‘massive piece’ of Seahawks’ offense
• Are LB injuries a concern for Seahawks? A look at where things stand
Seahawks takeaways: What stands out after minicamp

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense

Seattle Seahawks second-year running back Zach Charbonnet joined Wyman and Bob to discuss new OC Ryan Grubb's offense and his rookie season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ series win ‘underscored’ why there’s urgency this season

The AL West "is making it so clear that this is the Seattle Mariners' division to win or lose," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Robert JulioR odríguez =...

Brent Stecker

Want Luis Robert’s bat in Mariners lineup? It may not be the right fit

Luis Robert Jr. looked plenty comfortable at T-Mobile Park this week, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi explains why he doesn't seem like a Seattle Mariners trade fit.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet on the tight-knight Running Back room

Where does Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet’s mentality originate? How tight-knit is the RB room on this team? He joined Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman to talk about his off-season and the experience from the first set of practices this season. What does he think he can add to this Seahawks offense this season? What […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II on why he grew up a Seahawks fan, adjusting to life in the NFL

What did the rookie Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II have to say about what it was like to get drafted at pick #16 in NFL Draft? What does he think he can bring to this Seahawks Defense? Why did he grow up a Seahawks fan? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton to talk […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The impact that Leslie Frazier has had on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff

What is the impact that Leslie Frazier has had on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff? What will he bring to that Seahawks locker room? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what type of coach Macdonald and the Seahawks are getting. What will he look like in his role in Seattle? Watch a snippet […]

7 days ago

The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line