What Tyler Lockett sees in Seahawks QB Sam Howell

One of the more intriguing moves of the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason was the acquisition of Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett details changes he’s seeing under new coaches

Seattle essentially traded back two draft picks to get Howell, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks while receiving fourth- and sixth-rounders from the Commanders. That move happened with the Seahawks still having a starter in Geno Smith, who’s signed through the 2025 season. The 33 year old’s contract carries a $26.4 million cap hit this season and it jumps to $38.5 million in 2025, according to Over The Cap. However, the team could save $25 million against the salary cap if it were to cut Smith before June 1 of next year.

Seattle’s investment of draft picks, specifically one of its two third-rounders in a year with no second-round picks, would suggest Seattle sees something in Howell. He may challenge Smith for reps this season, or he could be the team’s plan for beyond 2024.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, gave his thoughts about what he’s seen in Howell when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy last week.

“I think he’s a really great quarterback, man,” Lockett said. “You could tell he’s calm and collected when he’s in the pocket. He makes the throws. He doesn’t really force anything.”

The 10-year NFL veteran also pointed out how the third-year QB is doing with learning new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s scheme.

“I think he’s learning the plays really well,” Lockett said, “and I think he’s doing a great job as he continues to try to find his rhythm in this offense.”

A good first impression

This offseason wasn’t the first time Lockett or many of his Seahawks teammates got a chance to see Howell in action up close. The North Carolina product and the Commanders visited Seattle in Week 10 last season, and Howell had one of his best games in a near upset of the Hawks.

Howell completed 29 of 44 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was one of three games that Howell threw three or more TD passes last season and the only without an interception.

“When we played against him, we saw what he could do with his legs, how he can extend plays or make a defense move up and collapse down,” Lockett said, “and then he just throws it to a running back or to a wide-open receiver.”

Listen to the full conversation with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Geno on Seahawks’ new-look offense: ‘Great things coming for us’

• What’s going on with Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas?

• How Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon wowed new teammate

• Huard: The Seahawks position group most thrilled by new schemes

• Seattle Seahawks busy learning Mike Macdonald’s ‘really creative’ defense

Follow @ZacHereth