Video: Bob’s Baseball Breakdown — Where Mariners stand after Yankees series

May 23, 2024, 3:50 PM

Seattle Sports Video's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLE SPORTS VIDEO


The Seattle Mariners left Yankee Stadium with a split from their four-game series against the team with the best record in the American League, but the two losses that came back to back in the final two games of the set were not encouraging on the offensive side.

What should we make of three struggling Mariners additions?

What stands out after that series as the AL West-leading M’s now head to Washington, D.C., for three games against the lowly Nationals?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob is back for another edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. This week, he discusses:

• His biggest takeaways from the first two series of the road trip
• What he would do to ignite Julio Rodríguez’s power
• Who is the best arm on the staff right now
• What he wants to see over the next week of games

Tune in to Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

