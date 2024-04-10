Where will star UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Is this the reason NFL Draft stock for UW Huskies’ Penix is all over the place?

Penix, the Heisman runner-up in 2023, enters the draft after a stellar two-year run at Washington where he led the nation in passing each of the past two seasons.

There was some buzz early in the offseason that the Seahawks could be a great landing spot for Penix because Geno Smith has two years left on his contract and Penix’s former offensive coordinator at UW, Ryan Grubb, is the new offensive play-caller for Seattle. The Hawks have since traded for Sam Howell to be Smith’s backup, so it appears less likely that Seattle will be aiming to draft a quarterback early this year.

The same can’t be said for one of the Seahawks’ biggest rivals.

The Los Angeles Rams are set at quarterback for the short term as Matthew Stafford, 36, is signed through 2026, but the organization could look to fins his successor.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper thinks that will happen, and he has the Rams trading up in the second round to select Penix with the 37th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“Yes, the Rams have Matthew Stafford. Yes, they brought in Jimmy Garoppolo. And yes, they drafted Stetson Bennett in Round 4 last year. But Stafford is 36 and has dealt with serious injuries in recent years, while Garoppolo is on a one-year deal and Bennett spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list. There’s a lot of uncertainty in L.A. past 2024,” Kiper wrote. “Penix could be the future franchise signal-caller for coach Sean McVay and the Rams. He is accurate to every level of the field and is a great decision-maker. He had 67 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions in his two seasons at Washington. I have a Round 2 grade on him, just behind (Oregon’s) Bo Nix in my rankings.”

Stafford helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, his first year in Los Angeles, and the Rams surprised many by making the playoffs last year. L.A. swept the season series with Seattle, which failed to make the playoffs in 2023 and ultimately moved on from head coach Pete Carroll in favor of Mike Macdonald.

Which NFL team is best fit for UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. in draft?

