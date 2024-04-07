Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners infielder tests the limits with impossibly slow pitch

Apr 7, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

Josh Rojas of the Seattle Mariners pitches against Cleveland on April 3, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

It’s almost never a good sign for a team when it opts to send a position player out to the mound, as the Seattle Mariners did for the second time in less than a week during Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mariners fall to Brewers 12-4, still looking for first series win

Troubling results aside, though, it also usually makes for some entertainment.

That was certainly the case when third baseman Josh Rojas was asked to get three outs against the Brewers, just like he had been in an 8-0 loss Wednesday to the Cleveland Guardians.

The 29-year-old Rojas tested the limits of speed when he took the mound at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, and not in the way you’d normally think. No, Rojas wasn’t trying to show off how much of a cannon he has for a right arm. Instead, he offered a high-arcing eephus pitch to Brewers pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez, which was clocked at 40 mph.

Yes. Forty mph.

Good luck finding a slower pitch in Major League Baseball history.

It was effective, too. Sánchez took a mighty cut at the pitch, popping it up to second baseman Jorge Polanco for the final out of the inning.

The outing for Rojas, who also had a pair of pitching appearances last season with Arizona, didn’t go as well as his performance on Wednesday. He allowed a walk and then a two-run homer to Milwaukee catcher William Contreras (his second bomb of the day) before retiring the next three batters in a row. On Wednesday, Rojas worked around a walk by inducing a double play (on a pitch literally twice as fast as Sunday’s eephus) to end a scoreless ninth inning against Cleveland.

In addition to taking the mound, Rojas went 2 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Sunday. In fact, he leads the M’s with a .412 average, .444 on-base percentage and .915 OPS thus far in the young season.

The 4-6 Seattle Mariners now head to Toronto, where they will play three games against the Blue Jays starting at 4:07 p.m. Monday as they look for the first series win of 2024. Mariners Radio Network overage of all games will be carried beginning at least an hour before first pitch with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. For details on how to stream M’s radio broadcasts, click here.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

Watch: Jorge Polanco slugs upper-deck shot for his first M’s homer
Ryan Rowland-Smith: ‘Time to strike’ is now for Seattle Mariners
Why it may ‘take a little time’ for Mariners’ changes at the plate
Salk: Do Mariners need a different reaction to another slow start?
Seattle Mariners add depth to system by signing former Cy Young

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
High 54° | Low 41°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Brewers today at 11:10am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners William Contreras Brewers...

Joe Totoraitis

Mariners fall to Brewers 12-4, still looking for first series win

William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Seattle Mariners 12-4 on Sunday.

23 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brandon Gustafson

Watch: Jorge Polanco slugs upper-deck shot for his 1st Mariners homer

For the first time as a member of the Seattle Mariners, Jorge Polanco has gone yard as he hit his first home run of 2024 on Saturday,

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Milwaukee Brewers...

The Associated Press

Miller throws 7 scoreless, Mariners hang on to beat Brewers 5-3

Jorge Polanco and Luis Urias homered, helping Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday night.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

‘The time to strike’ is now for Seattle Mariners

Ryan Rowland-Smith discussed how important winning games is early for the Seattle Mariners on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Walk-off walk lifts Brewers past Mariners 6-5

Andrés Muñoz walks four batters in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners' rally falls short against the Milwaukee Brewers.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brandon Gustafson

Why it may ‘take a little time’ for Mariners to change at the plate

"I wouldn't change a thing in terms of process after seven games," Aaron Goldsmith said of the Seattle Mariners' hitting woes to open 2024.

3 days ago

Mariners infielder tests the limits with impossibly slow pitch