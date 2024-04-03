Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners stumble in 8-0 loss to Cleveland Guardians

Apr 3, 2024, 3:52 PM

Steven Kwan of Cleveland beats the tag at home against the Seattle Mariners on April 03, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Allen scattered four hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings, Steven Kwan had three hits and scored three times in his first three at-bats, and the Cleveland Guardians continued their hot start with an 8-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians 8, Seattle Mariners 0: Box score

The Guardians continued to thump opposing pitchers, battering Seattle starter George Kirby for a career-high eight earned runs, although he wasn’t helped by his defense. But Cleveland hit the ball hard against Kirby and stacked together three big innings to take its second straight series.

Allen (2-0) gave up J.P. Crawford’s infield single leading off the first inning, then didn’t allow another hit until Ty France’s single with two outs in the fourth. The lefty followed the game plan of using off-speed and breaking pitches against the Mariners, which has continued from last season to be Seattle’s weakness at the plate.

Allen struck out six and walked three.

Kwan got the offense started for Cleveland but plenty others chipped in. José Ramírez doubled twice and drove in a pair. Ramírez moved into a tie for fourth place in Guardians history for the most games with multiple extra-base hits with 99.

Josh Naylor drove in three runs without ever getting on base.

A day after rocking Seattle ace Luis Castillo for 10 hits, the Guardians continued to beat up the Mariners pitching staff, although Kirby (1-1) was not helped at all by his defense. The 10 hits allowed by Kirby were tied for the second-most in his career.

But concerns about Seattle’s defense coming into the season continue to be validated.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco had what was originally scored an error changed to a hit in the first inning, but his swipe effort at stopping Will Brennan’s grounder could have cut down a run at home plate if fielded correctly. Catcher Seby Zavala failed to block a strike three in the dirt that led to a baserunner. France couldn’t get his glove cleanly on Andrés Giménez’s double in the second inning that scored a run, and shortstop Crawford and Polanco collided on a ground ball in the fourth inning when it appeared Polanco was in position to make the play.

Seattle wasn’t charged with any errors, but the poor defense gave Cleveland extra outs and the Guardians capitalized.

UP NEXT

Cleveland will continue its road trip opening a three-game series in Minnesota with RHP Tanner Bibee (0-0, 6.75) on the mound. After an off day, Seattle will open a road trip in Milwaukee on Friday with Logan Gilbert (0-0, 1.29) on the mound against the Brewers.

Seattle Mariners stumble in 8-0 loss to Cleveland Guardians