Seattle Mariners OF Taylor Trammell claimed by LA Dodgers

Apr 2, 2024, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

Taylor Trammell of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam against Toronto in 2023. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Taylor Trammell is moving on after spending the past four seasons with the Seattle Mariners organization.

The 26-year-old outfielder has been claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trammell was designated for assignment last week by the Mariners when he didn’t make the opening day 26-man roster.

Monday: Canzone homers, Julio thrills in field as M’s beat Guardians

The Mariners acquired the lefty-hitting Trammell while he was still a prospect in the same 2020 trade with the San Diego Padres that brought first baseman Ty France and reliever Andrés Muñoz to Seattle. A first-round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, Trammell initially garnered the most attention of the M’s acquisitions following the trade.

Trammell made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2021, and while he always flashed power over the previous three seasons with the Mariners and the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, he struggled with making enough contact to earn a permanent stay in the majors.

In 116 MLB games with the M’s since 2021, Trammell has a .168 batting average, .270 on-base percentage and .368 slugging percentage for a .639 OPS mark. He has 15 career homers in the big leagues along with 16 doubles and four stolen bases.

Trammell played 22 games with the Mariners in 2023, hitting three homers and slashing .130/.286/.326 for a .612 OPS.

The Mariners’ current outfielders on their active roster are Julio Rodríguez, Dominic Canzone, Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley, as well as utility man Dylan Moore. The Mariners also have Sam Haggerty, who is on the 10-day injured list, as another utility option with outfield experience.

Seattle Mariners OF Taylor Trammell claimed by LA Dodgers