The Seattle Mariners are going down an interesting path to add potential starting rotation depth to their system.

Mariners’ problem versus spin unlikely to go away soon

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports reported Tuesday that the M’s are in the process of bringing in veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract.

Keuchel should be well known to Mariners fans for a couple of reasons. First, he was the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner. Second, he was a prominent member of the American League West rival Houston Astros during that team’s ascension into a perennial contender, including when they won the 2017 World Series.

The 36-year-old Keuchel could join the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers as soon as this weekend, according to Drayer.

Never known as much of a hard thrower, Keuchel employed a bewildering changeup to become a star over his seven years with Houston, which included a pair of All-Star nods and four of his five career Gold Gloves. He was last an All-Star in 2017 and finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2020 as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Keuchel has played for six MLB teams over his 12 seasons. He most recently appeared in 10 games with the Minnesota Twins in 2023, including six starts, finishing with a 5.97 ERA, 1.673 WHIP and 25 strikeouts to 18 walks over 37 2/3 innings.

The Mariners didn’t come into the season with much experienced starting pitching depth beyond their initial five-man rotation, and they had to begin the campaign with expected No. 5 starter Bryan Woo on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Woo, who is not expected to be out long, was replaced in the rotation by rookie Emerson Hancock, who earned his first MLB win Monday night in his fourth career start.

More Seattle Mariners coverage

• How worrisome is Seattle Mariners lineup’s early strikeout rate?

• Mariners claim LHP Sammy Peralta off waivers from White Sox

• Seattle Mariners OF Taylor Trammell claimed by LA Dodgers

• Three big questions after Mariners split their opening series

• Andrés Muñoz already dominant for Seattle Mariners and has new weapon

Follow @BrentStecker