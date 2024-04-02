Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners claim LHP Sammy Peralta off waivers from White Sox

Apr 2, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

Seattle Mariners Sammy Peralta...

Sammy Peralta of the Chicago White Sox pitches a live batting practice at 2024 spring training. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Peralta will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Monday: Canzone homers, Julio thrills in field as M’s beat Guardians

Peralta has not pitched in a major league game this season. He appeared in 20 games last season and was 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA during his stint in the majors. Before pitching for the White Sox, Peralta appeared in 29 games with six starts at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Peralta addition is one of two waiver-related moves the Mariners were involved in Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell after Seattle designated him for assignment last week when he didn’t make the opening day 26-man roster.

Seattle Mariners OF Taylor Trammell claimed by LA Dodgers

The Mariners currently have two left-handed relievers on their active roster: Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo. They also have two of their top relievers working their way back from spring training injuries in right-handed pitchers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. Peralta was Santos’ teammate with Chicago last season.

Seattle is set to play the second game of its three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. The M’s will then close out their season-opening homestand at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday against Cleveland. For information on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts, read the article at this link.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

