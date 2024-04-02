SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Peralta will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Peralta has not pitched in a major league game this season. He appeared in 20 games last season and was 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA during his stint in the majors. Before pitching for the White Sox, Peralta appeared in 29 games with six starts at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Peralta addition is one of two waiver-related moves the Mariners were involved in Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell after Seattle designated him for assignment last week when he didn’t make the opening day 26-man roster.

The Mariners currently have two left-handed relievers on their active roster: Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo. They also have two of their top relievers working their way back from spring training injuries in right-handed pitchers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. Peralta was Santos’ teammate with Chicago last season.

Seattle is set to play the second game of its three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

