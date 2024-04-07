Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners fall to Brewers 12-4, still looking for first series win

Apr 7, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

Milwaukee's William Contreras rounds the bases after a home run against the Seattle Mariners. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

BY JOE TOTORAITIS


The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Seattle Mariners 12-4 on Sunday.

Milwaukee Brewers 12, Seattle Mariners 4: Box score

Contreras finished with four hits and five RBIs. He hit his first homer off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock (1-1) in the second inning and connected on his second two-run shot off third baseman Josh Rojas, who pitched the eighth.

The Brewers had 14 hits. Colin Rea (2-0) went six innings and allowed seven hits, including RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Rojas.

Adames’ home run off the left-field foul pole highlighted a four-run fourth inning and chased Hancock, a 24-year-old right hander making his fifth-career major league start.

Hancock allowed eight runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Oliver Dunn and Jake Bauers each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Milwaukee.

Reliever Collin Snider took a shot off the foot by Sal Frelick in the fourth. He fell flat on the mound as manager Scott Servais and the Mariners’ training staff raced from the dugout. Snider eventually threw a warm-up pitch, but then walked off the field. Tayler Saucedo came on in relief.

Dominic Canzone hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Thyago Vieira, who picked up the save with three innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.75 ERA) opens a three-game road series for Seattle against RHP José Berríos (1-0, 2.25) and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby, who missed the 2023 season after left shoulder surgery, makes his season debut for Milwaukee in the first road game of four against Cincinnati and RHP Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00).

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas...

Brent Stecker

Mariners infielder tests the limits with impossibly slow pitch

In his second pitching appearance of the week, Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Rojas threw a 40 mph pitch against the Brewers. See it here.

20 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brandon Gustafson

Watch: Jorge Polanco slugs upper-deck shot for his 1st Mariners homer

For the first time as a member of the Seattle Mariners, Jorge Polanco has gone yard as he hit his first home run of 2024 on Saturday,

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Milwaukee Brewers...

The Associated Press

Miller throws 7 scoreless, Mariners hang on to beat Brewers 5-3

Jorge Polanco and Luis Urias homered, helping Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday night.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

‘The time to strike’ is now for Seattle Mariners

Ryan Rowland-Smith discussed how important winning games is early for the Seattle Mariners on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Walk-off walk lifts Brewers past Mariners 6-5

Andrés Muñoz walks four batters in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners' rally falls short against the Milwaukee Brewers.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Brandon Gustafson

Why it may ‘take a little time’ for Mariners to change at the plate

"I wouldn't change a thing in terms of process after seven games," Aaron Goldsmith said of the Seattle Mariners' hitting woes to open 2024.

3 days ago

