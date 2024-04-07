MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit two home runs, Willy Adames also homered and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Seattle Mariners 12-4 on Sunday.

Contreras finished with four hits and five RBIs. He hit his first homer off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock (1-1) in the second inning and connected on his second two-run shot off third baseman Josh Rojas, who pitched the eighth.

The Brewers had 14 hits. Colin Rea (2-0) went six innings and allowed seven hits, including RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Rojas.

Adames’ home run off the left-field foul pole highlighted a four-run fourth inning and chased Hancock, a 24-year-old right hander making his fifth-career major league start.

Ok that one DEFINITELY went out @willya02 pic.twitter.com/T3wNLAbL0G — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2024

Hancock allowed eight runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Oliver Dunn and Jake Bauers each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Milwaukee.

Reliever Collin Snider took a shot off the foot by Sal Frelick in the fourth. He fell flat on the mound as manager Scott Servais and the Mariners’ training staff raced from the dugout. Snider eventually threw a warm-up pitch, but then walked off the field. Tayler Saucedo came on in relief.

Dominic Canzone hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Thyago Vieira, who picked up the save with three innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.75 ERA) opens a three-game road series for Seattle against RHP José Berríos (1-0, 2.25) and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby, who missed the 2023 season after left shoulder surgery, makes his season debut for Milwaukee in the first road game of four against Cincinnati and RHP Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 3.00).

