The Seattle Seahawks went into the offseason in need of help on the offensive line, and they started addressing that Wednesday by bringing back a familiar face.

Seattle has reunited with 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle George Fant, who began his NFL career in 2016 as an undrafted signing by the Seahawks out of Western Kentucky.

Fant appeared in 14 games as a rookie, including 10 starts, and he went on to play 16 games with seven starts in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Seahawks. That earned him a payday in free agency from the New York Jets, who picked up Fant on a three-year, $30 million deal in 2020. After spending those three seasons as a starter at tackle for the Jets, he spent last season with the Houston Texans, where he started 13 of the 16 games he played.

Now 31, Fant returns to Seattle on a reported two-year, $14 million deal with a $3.7 million signing bonus, per Texans reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Fant has been versatile in his career, not only by playing guard at times but also featuring as a tight end in certain packages during his first stint with Seattle (he has one catch in his career, a memorable one from a Monday Night Football game in 2018). How does that all factor into his role the Seahawks have planned for him, especially since Seattle has 2022 NFL Draft picks Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas penciled in at the tackle positions?

Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob got to the bottom of it when they talked to the Seahawks’ general manager and president of football operations Thursday on the weekly John Schneider Show.

Here’s what Schneider said about the returning Fant when asked about his role for the 2024 season:

“He did a really nice job last year down in Houston. He can play left tackle, can play right tackle, has played a little guard in the past. We know him very well, obviously. He’s a great guy, really excited to be back in the building so it’s great to see his smiling face today. He’s a great competitor and really good dude. It was pretty neat to see him hugging all the people in the building that he’s missed over the years, so he was excited to get back. But yes, his role will be as like a utility offensive tackle.”

