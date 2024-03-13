Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies lose to USC 80-74 in Hopkins’ likely last game

Mar 13, 2024, 3:45 PM

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins Keion Brooks Jr....

UW Huskies coach Mike Hopkins calls a timeout alongside Keion Brooks Jr. (David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and ninth-seeded USC survived two late turnovers to pull out an 80-74 win over the eighth-seeded UW Huskies in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.

USC Trojans 80, UW Huskies 74: Box score

The Trojans face league champion and fifth-ranked Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

After the Huskies failed to capitalize on the giveaways, Ellis got free for a breakaway dunk for a 74-67 lead with 40.7 to play. Washington got a quick basket after that and another after Isaiah Collier made two free throws and it was 76-71 with 27 seconds to go.

USC forward Joshua Morgan found Kobe Johnson for a layup with 14 to go but the Huskies got a three-point play from Sahvir Wheeler with nine seconds left.

Bronny James iced the game with two free throws at 8.9 seconds.

College Hoops Guide: WSU, UW Huskies, Zags and more in conference tourneys

Johnson had 14 points with eight rebounds and Collier 13 with seven assists for the Trojans (15-17), who have won four in a row overall and eight straight in the series. USC spoiled the Huskies’ Senior Day 82-75 on March 2.

Wheeler scored 20 points with seven assists to lead Washington (17-15) in what could have been coach Mike Hopkins’ last game. Hopkins was told after the final regular season game he would not be back for an eighth season.

Koren Johnson and Moses Wood both had 17 points and Keion Brooks Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds.

After Wood’s 3-pointer with 8:11 remaining, his fifth of the game, the Huskies missed their last seven to finish 11 of 24. Brooks, the league’s leading scorer at 21.3, was 4-of-16 shooting, 1 of 8 behind the arc.

The game was tied at 65 with 3:29 to play when James was fouled on a 3-point attempt and he made all 3. Ellis followed with a 3 and it remained a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Wood scored 14 points in the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first half to give the Huskies a 42-37 lead. Four of his shots were 3-pointers, the first giving Washington a 28-27 lead. The third, in the midst of an 8-0 run, produced a 36-35 lead and Brooks followed with another 3. After a basket by Ellis, who had 11 for USC, Woods connected again from long range to close the half.

After Wood’s 3-pointer with 8:11 remaining, his fifth of the game, the Huskies missed their last seven to finish 11 of 24. Brooks, the league’s leading scorer at 21.3, was 4-of-16 shooting, 1 of 8 behind the arc.

The game was tied at 65 with 3:29 to play when James was fouled on a 3-point attempt and he made all 3. Ellis followed with a 3 and it remained a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Wood scored 14 points in the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first half to give the Huskies a 42-37 lead. Four of his shots were 3-pointers, the first giving Washington a 28-27 lead. The third, in the midst of an 8-0 run, produced a 36-35 lead and Brooks followed with another 3. After a basket by Ellis, who had 11 for USC, Woods connected again from long range to close the half.

FOX announcer Gus Johnson says Isaiah Thomas ‘cold blooded’ call his favorite

UW Huskies

Seattle Sonics Gus Johnson Kevin Durant...

Brent Stecker

FOX announcer Gus Johnson would like the Seattle Sonics job

FOX announcer Gus Johnson shared his fondness for Seattle, talked about possibly calling Sonics games when they return, and his iconic "cold blooded" call.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Nick Harris Free Agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks sign former UW O-lineman Nick Harris in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks are adding a former UW Huskies standout to the offensive line in Nick Harris, who was last with the Browns.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Troy Fautanu UW Huskies...

Brandon Gustafson

With Lewis gone, Bumpus expects Seahawks to draft UW lineman

With Damien Lewis leaving the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, Michael Bumpus thinks he knows who the Hawks will draft in the first round.

1 day ago

WSU Myles Rice Oregon...

SeattleSports.com Staff

College Hoops Guide: WSU, UW, Gonzaga, EWU, Seattle U in conference tourneys

Seven teams from the state of Washington are looking for basketball conference championships this week, led by the WSU men, Gonzaga men and women, and both EWU squads.

3 days ago

UW Huskies football Leroy Bryant...

Christian Caple

Caple: The UW Huskies’ redshirt freshmen who could impact in 2024

UW Huskies football had little need for contributions from their true freshmen in 2023, but those same players could be important this year.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins...

Brandon Gustafson

UW Huskies to part ways with hoops head coach Mike Hopkins

The UW Huskies are set to part ways with head coach Mike Hopkins, ESPN reports. Hopkins has led the program for seven years.

5 days ago

UW Huskies lose to USC 80-74 in Hopkins’ likely last game