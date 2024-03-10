Close
WSU

College Hoops Guide: WSU, UW, Gonzaga, EWU, Seattle U in conference tourneys

Mar 10, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

WSU Cougars basketball uw huskies isaiah watts...

Isaiah Watts of the WSU Cougars passes against the UW Huskies on March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

We are into the thick of March, and that means college basketball postseason play is here for the WSU Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and a number of other teams from Washington with NCAA Tournament hopes.

UW Huskies to part ways with hoops head coach Mike Hopkins

Want to keep up all week ahead of Selection Sunday on March 17? We’ve got schedules and results below for the conference tournament of every team from the state, including three ranked teams and two more who are the top seeds in their leagues: the WSU men, Gonzaga men and women, and Eastern Washington men and women.

Keep in mind, each of these tournaments have a single-elimination format.

Here’s the breakdown.

No. 18 WSU COUGARS MEN’S BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)
No. 2 seed
Record: 23-8 overall, 14-6 Pac-12
Radio broadcast of all games on Seattle Sports

• Thursday, March 14 – vs. No. 7 Cal/No. 10 Stanford, 6 p.m. (TV: Pac-12)
• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 6 p.m. (FOX)

Resurgent season for No. 18 WSU full of storylines

No. 19 GONZAGA BULLDOGS MEN’S BASKETBALL

West Coast Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)
No. 2 seed
Record: 24-6 overall, 14-2 Pac-12

• Monday, March 11 – Semifinals vs. No. 3 San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
• Tuesday, March 12 – Championship, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Details on rising Zags and Cougs in AP men’s hoops top 25 poll

No. 15 GONZAGA BULLDOGS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

West Coast Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)
No. 1 seed
Record: 29-2 overall, 16-0 Pac-12

• Monday, March 11 – Semifinals vs. No. 5 Pacific, noon (ESPN+)
• Tuesday, March 12 – Championship, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

UW HUSKIES MEN’S BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)
No. 8 seed
Record: 17-14 overall, 9-11 Pac-12

• Wednesday, March 13 – vs. No. 9 USC, noon (Pac-12)
• Thursday, March 14 (if UW beats USC) – vs. No. 1 Arizona, noon (Pac-12)
• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 5 p.m. (Pac-12)
• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 6 p.m. (FOX)

Last week: UW upsets No. 18 WSU 74-68, spoils Cougs’ Pac-12 title hopes

EWU EAGLES MEN’S BASKETBALL

Big Sky Conference Tournament (Boise)
No. 1 seed
Record: 21-10 overall, 15-3 Pac-12

• Sunday, March 10 – vs. No. 10 Sacramento State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
• Tuesday, March 12 – Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
• Wednesday, March 13 – Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

EWU EAGLES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Big Sky Conference Tournament (Boise)
No. 1 seed
Record: 27-5 overall, 16-2 Pac-12

• Sunday, March 10 – beat Weber State 71-59 (box score)
• Tuesday, March 12 – Semifinals, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
• Wednesday, March 13 – Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

SEATTLE U REDHAWKS MEN’S BASKETBALL

Western Athletic Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)
No. 4 seed
Record: 18-13 overall, 11-9 WAC

• Thursday, March 14 – vs. No. 5 Utah Valley/No. 8 California Baptist, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

TEAMS ALREADY ELIMINATED

• WSU women’s basketball: Lost to Cal in first round of Pac-12 Tournament
• UW women’s basketball: Lost to Arizona in first round of Pac-12 Tournament
• Seattle U women’s basketball: Did not qualify for WAC Tournament

WSU among teams that can send history-rich Pac-12 hoops out with a bang

College Hoops Guide: WSU, UW, Gonzaga, EWU, Seattle U in conference tourneys