We are into the thick of March, and that means college basketball postseason play is here for the WSU Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and a number of other teams from Washington with NCAA Tournament hopes.

Want to keep up all week ahead of Selection Sunday on March 17? We’ve got schedules and results below for the conference tournament of every team from the state, including three ranked teams and two more who are the top seeds in their leagues: the WSU men, Gonzaga men and women, and Eastern Washington men and women.

Keep in mind, each of these tournaments have a single-elimination format.

Here’s the breakdown.

No. 18 WSU COUGARS MEN’S BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)

No. 2 seed

Record: 23-8 overall, 14-6 Pac-12

Radio broadcast of all games on Seattle Sports

• Thursday, March 14 – vs. No. 7 Cal/No. 10 Stanford, 6 p.m. (TV: Pac-12)

• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 6 p.m. (FOX)

No. 19 GONZAGA BULLDOGS MEN’S BASKETBALL

West Coast Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)

No. 2 seed

Record: 24-6 overall, 14-2 Pac-12

• Monday, March 11 – Semifinals vs. No. 3 San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Tuesday, March 12 – Championship, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 15 GONZAGA BULLDOGS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

West Coast Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)

No. 1 seed

Record: 29-2 overall, 16-0 Pac-12



• Monday, March 11 – Semifinals vs. No. 5 Pacific, noon (ESPN+)

• Tuesday, March 12 – Championship, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

UW HUSKIES MEN’S BASKETBALL

Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)

No. 8 seed

Record: 17-14 overall, 9-11 Pac-12

• Wednesday, March 13 – vs. No. 9 USC, noon (Pac-12)

• Thursday, March 14 (if UW beats USC) – vs. No. 1 Arizona, noon (Pac-12)

• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 5 p.m. (Pac-12)

• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 6 p.m. (FOX)

EWU EAGLES MEN’S BASKETBALL

Big Sky Conference Tournament (Boise)

No. 1 seed

Record: 21-10 overall, 15-3 Pac-12

• Sunday, March 10 – vs. No. 10 Sacramento State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

• Tuesday, March 12 – Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

• Wednesday, March 13 – Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

EWU EAGLES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Big Sky Conference Tournament (Boise)

No. 1 seed

Record: 27-5 overall, 16-2 Pac-12

• Sunday, March 10 – beat Weber State 71-59 (box score)

• Tuesday, March 12 – Semifinals, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

• Wednesday, March 13 – Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

SEATTLE U REDHAWKS MEN’S BASKETBALL

Western Athletic Conference Tournament (Las Vegas)

No. 4 seed

Record: 18-13 overall, 11-9 WAC



• Thursday, March 14 – vs. No. 5 Utah Valley/No. 8 California Baptist, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

• Friday, March 15 – Semifinals, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

• Saturday, March 16 – Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

TEAMS ALREADY ELIMINATED

• WSU women’s basketball: Lost to Cal in first round of Pac-12 Tournament

• UW women’s basketball: Lost to Arizona in first round of Pac-12 Tournament

• Seattle U women’s basketball: Did not qualify for WAC Tournament

