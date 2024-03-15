Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

Jones scores 16, No. 22 WSU beats Stanford 79-62

Mar 14, 2024, 8:41 PM

WSU Cougars Isaac Jones...

Isaac Jones of the WSU Cougars dunks against Stanford on March 14, 2024. (David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

BY MARK ANDERSON


The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 16 points and No. 22 WSU beat Stanford 79-62 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

WSU Cougars 79, Stanford Cardinal 62: Box score

The Cougars had six players score in double figures and shot 50.8% (31 for 61) from the field. Myles Rice and Jaylen Wells each scored 14, and Andrej Jakimovski had 13.

Next up for the second-seeded Cougars (24-8) is Colorado or Utah in Friday’s semifinals. This is just their fourth trip to the semis and first since 2008.

Washington State has never played in the Pac-12 championship, so school history could be made with the tournament going away after this season.

Stanford finished the season with a 14-18 record. The school announced after the game that it had fired coach Jerod Haase.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 22 points, and Brandon Angel had 15.

Washington State used a 13-3 run late in the first half to go ahead 37-22, and it was never seriously challenged after that. The Cardinal — who rallied from 18 points behind to beat California on Wednesday — closed to 60-46 with a 12-2 second-half spurt.

But then Cougars coach Kyle Smith called timeout, and Rice responded with a steal and flying dunk to put the momentum back in Washington State’s favor.

Washington State and Oregon State will continue to play as Pac-12 teams next season with the other 10 members heading to different leagues. Both schools, however, also will be aligned with the West Coast Conference, which will bring both back to Las Vegas for that league’s tournament.

College Hoops Guide: WSU, Zags, Seattle U and more in conference tourneys

WSU

Gardner Minshew WSU Pro Bowl Raiders...

Mark Anderson

WSU product Gardner Minshew to get shot to start for Raiders

After a Pro Bowl season, the 27-year-old Gardner Minshew is expected to be compete with Aidan O’Connell to be the starting QB in Las Vegas.

3 days ago

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

Brent Stecker

See where Gonzaga, WSU are in last AP top 25 before Selection Sunday

Gonzaga and WSU are moving in opposite directions in the AP men's basketball top 25 poll as they gear up for their conference tournaments.

4 days ago

WSU Myles Rice Oregon...

SeattleSports.com Staff

College Hoops Guide: WSU, UW, Gonzaga, EWU, Seattle U in conference tourneys

Seven teams from the state of Washington are looking for basketball conference championships this week, led by the WSU men, Gonzaga men and women, and both EWU squads.

4 days ago

UW Huskies WSU Koren Johnson...

The Associated Press

UW upsets No. 18 WSU 74-68, spoils Cougs’ Pac-12 title hopes

Koren Johnson scored 23 points, and the UW Huskies knocked off the No. 18 WSU Cougars 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars basketball Jaylen Wells...

Tim Booth

No. 18 WSU’s pursuit of rare Pac-12 hoops title full of storylines

The list of regular-season Pac-12 basketball champions has plenty of mentions of teams like UCLA and Arizona, but WSU has been absent for 83 years.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars Jaylen Wells...

The Associated Press

Preview: No. 18 WSU faces UW with Pac-12 title hopes still alive

The No. 18 WSU Cougars wrap up Pac-12 play against the rival UW Huskies at 6 p.m. Thursday on Seattle Sports. Details on the big matchup here.

9 days ago

Jones scores 16, No. 22 WSU beats Stanford 79-62