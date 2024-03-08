Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies to part ways with hoops head coach Mike Hopkins

Mar 8, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins...

UW Huskies coach Mike Hopkins during a game on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies will have a new head coach of their men’s basketball team.

As was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Washington has informed head coach Mike Hopkins that he will not return next season. Hopkins will coach in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament and any postseason berth after that, but that’s it, Thamel says. The University of Washington announced Hopkins’ dismissal later on Friday.

“Mike has led the program with great integrity during his seven years at Washington, and remains a highly respected coach and one of the great gentlemen in the game,” UW athletic director Dannen said in a statement. “Everyone at the university is grateful for his service, his commitment to the experience of our student-athletes and his leadership within the department. We wish Mike, Trisha and their children the very best in the future.”

Hopkins had one year left on his deal and his buyout is just over $3 million, Thamel reports.

Hopkins was brought to Washington in 2017 to replace longtime head coach Lorenzo Romar, who was recently let go by Pepperdine.

Hopkins was a longtime assistant coach at Syracuse, his alma mater, under Jim Boeheim before being hired to lead the UW Huskies in his first head coaching job.

The early returns for Hopkins were great as he went 21-13 in his first season while making the NIT Tournament before the Huskies went 27-9 in the 2018-19 season while winning the Pac-12 and making the NCAA Tournament. Washington beat Utah State in the round of 64 before falling to North Carolina in the next round.

Since then, though, Hopkins and the Huskies have struggled. Washington hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since that 2018-19 season, and the Huskies haven’t finished better than fifth in the conference during that time.

Washington is tied for seventh in the Pac-12 this season and aftre beating rival WSU on Thursday, the Huskies are 17-14 on the year and 9-11 in conference play.

Overall, the Huskies are 118-105 in seven years under Hopkins, and 70-83 since their last tournament appearance.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach at the University of Washington the last seven years,” Hopkins said. Thank you to my players, staff, administration, fans, and alumni that have made this experience special and an awesome place for my family and me. The relationships we’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Whoever UW’s next head coach is will inherit a new-look program as the Huskies are joining the Big Ten next season.

“As we transition to the Big Ten Conference this August, we do so with tremendous momentum, passionate fans and supporters, as well as a proud basketball tradition,” Dannen said. “I am confident we will identify a phenomenal leader for our men’s basketball program who will embrace our institution’s high expectations for academic, social and competitive success.”

