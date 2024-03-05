Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks cut Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly

Mar 5, 2024, 11:07 AM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Seahawks safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs walk on the field during practice Tuesday in Renton. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have made three massive moves to kick off the offseason, announcing Tuesday afternoon that they are releasing Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly.

Huard: How Seattle Seahawks can still benefit from Russell Wilson trade

The news was first reported Tuesday morning by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Diggs joined the Seahawks via trade partway through the 2019 season and has been a key defender on the back end of Seattle’s defense. In five years, Diggs has made three Pro Bowls while recording 18 interceptions. He was also a team captain for each of the past two seasons. He had one more year left on his contract.

As for Adams, he came to Seattle in one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

More: What stands out after Seattle Seahawks’ three big cuts

A perennial All-Pro with the New York Jets, the Seahawks traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick for Adams ahead of 2020. After he set an NFL record for sacks in a single season by a defensive back with 9.5 in his firsts year with Seattle, Adams earned a five-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in football at the time. Adams has missed considerable time due to injury since then, however, including all but one game in 2022. He has no sacks and just two takeaways since 2021, and had two years left on his contract.

The remaining safety options for the Seahawks are led by Julian Love, who played all 17 games in his first year in Seattle in 2023 and was a Pro Bowler. Jerrick Reed II, a sixth-round pick last April, played safety in college and is also on the roster, as is 2021 fourth-rounder Coby Bryant, who played nickel as a rookie in 2022 and safety last offseason and in training camp.

Dissly, a UW Huskies product, has been with the Seahawks since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2018. He signed a three-year deal in free agency after the 2021 season to stay in Seattle and has 13 career touchdown receptions. He was entering the final year of his contract.

With Dissly cut, the Seahawks’ top three tight ends from the last two seasons – Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson – are all unrestricted free agents.

Per the Associated Press, “The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.”

