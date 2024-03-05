What stands out after Seattle Seahawks’ 3 big cuts

Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy weighed in live on the air when news broke Tuesday that the Seahawks would cut three notable players ahead of the new NFL league year starting next week.

Those three players: Pro Bowl safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and tight end Will Dissly.

What stands out now that we know they are being released from their contracts? Host Stacy Rost and guest host Curtis Rogers, the latter of whom is also producer of Bump and Stacy, broke down their reactions, which you can hear in the video at the top of this post or podcast below. After that, we have a look at what they had to say about each of the three players being let go.

Breaking down who the Seattle Seahawks released

Jamal Adams

Curtis Rogers: “With Jamal, obviously that’s the big one. That’s the headline grabber because they gave up so much (in a trade with the New York Jets) to get him and thought he was kind of the missing piece to put this team over the top back in 2020. They ended up winning the division that year but lost in a just unwatchable playoff game against the Rams that year. You thought that Jamal was going to build off of that, unfortunately that quad injury really stunted his time here in Seattle, and then there was the off the field stuff this season – you know, him attacking people in the media for reasons that are still kind of unknown. It just kind of became an untenable situation. I understand why the Seahawks chose to move on from Jamal Adams.”

Stacy Rost: “Given what Seattle gave up in a trade, it feels silly to say that for the Broncos giving up two first-round picks for Russell Wilson was a massive mistake when Seattle did the same for Jamal Adams. The reason that I have a little more grace for Seattle is because Jamal at the time was a first team All-Pro who hadn’t missed a lot of time with injury, who they never would have had a shot at. He was 24 years old, a No. 6 overall pick – they never would have had a shot at this guy. They needed the defense to be better.”

Quandre Diggs

Rogers: “The Quandre Diggs one surprises me the most of these three and I think it’s because of what he means to that locker room at the VMAC and at Lumen Field. Quandre is one of the best trades the Seahawks have ever made, giving up just a fifth-round pick and getting I think five years of tremendous safety play. He was among the team leaders in interceptions every single season. That one is very surprising to me, but looking at the money saved by moving on from him, you can understand it.”

Rost: “You were used to looking at a roster where you had a sure thing with Quandre Diggs (at safety). Now you’ve got Julian (Love) and who? So it’ll be a really interesting offseason conversation.”

Will Dissly

Rogers: “Man, the money that they gave (Dissly) a couple years ago never made sense to me. He is a great blocking tight end, a great guy to have in your locker room, but to pay him top of the market tight end money for a guy that, in my opinion, was kind of one-dimensional tight end did not make sense to me, and it makes sense to see him go. Thank you for for what you were able to do as a Seahawk, Will Dissly, but that one makes the most sense to me out of all these.”

Rost: “It does leave a question about tight ends in general. Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant are set to become free agents in a week. You have no rostered tight ends, no rostered off-ball linebackers… and now you’re also wondering who your starting safeties are gonna be.”

