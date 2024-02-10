Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Husky revenge? Seahawks may grab more of DeBoer’s coaches

Feb 10, 2024, 12:06 AM | Updated: 1:34 am

Seattle Seahawks Kalen DeBoer UW Huskies...

UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer reacts during a 2023 game against Cal. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The contingent of football fans in Seattle who feel spurned by Kalen DeBoer bolting for Alabama days after coaching the UW Huskies in the national championship game may be getting their revenge thanks to the Seahawks.

It all started Friday night when news broke that the Seahawks are expected to hire previous UW Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to take their OC role under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks hiring former UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb, per reports

As sweet as that may be for those who are fans of both the Huskies and Hawks – if only because Grubb had announced himself just days before as Alabama’s OC – it may just be the beginning.

On Friday night, ESPN senior college football writer Adam Rittenberg wondered on social media if other coaches from DeBoer’s staff that went from UW to Bama, particularly on the offensive side under Grubb, could land jobs with the Hawks. One strong reason he brought up is the fact that they wouldn’t have to leave their homes in Seattle to relocate to Alabama.

Rittenberg followed up a few hours later with a name to report expected to join Grubb with the Seahawks: offensive line coach Scott Huff.

That would be a coup for the Seahawks, as the high-flying UW Huskies offense the past two years under DeBoer and Grubb has featured a stellar and at times dominant O-line.

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard, a FOX football analyst and former UW Huskies quarterback, pointed to that O-line strength when he talked about Grubb as a Seahawks OC candidate last week during an edition of Brock and Salk. And what he said be only be reinforced by the presence of Huff.

“This team needs an identity at the offensive line,” Huard said of the Seahawks. “It needs that mindset at the offensive line, and that is this dude’s background… (Grubb) turned (Troy) Fautanu into a first-round pick, and I think Roger Rosengarten with the work he did (at the Senior Bowl) is probably going to be drafted in the first 50 to 60 picks as well in a super deep offensive line draft. He’s developed guys there at that position and gets the most out of them, which you have to do at the NFL. I love that.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

ESPN’s Graziano: Seahawks not alone in thinking Macdonald is ‘a star’
Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator, per report
Rost’s Seahawks Breakdown: The three big roster decisions this offseason
’24 Pro Football Hall of Fame class includes two who were briefly Seahawks
What’s up with JSN comments about ex-Seattle Seahawks OC Waldron?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks hiring former UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb, per reports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday night that former UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb is returning to Seattle take the Seahawks OC job.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald John Schneider...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Graziano: Seahawks not alone in thinking Macdonald is ‘a star’

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano shared with Wyman and Bob what he's heard behind the scenes about the Seattle Seahawks' hiring of coach Mike Macdonald.

16 hours ago

UCLA Chip Kelly Seattle Seahawks...

Ralph D. Russo

UCLA coach Chip Kelly leaves to be OC for Ohio State — not Seahawks

Chip Kelly has stepped down as UCLA head coach, but despite being reported as a Seattle Seahawks OC candidate he is headed for Ohio State.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Aden Durde DC...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator, per report

The Seattle Seahawks "plan to hire" Aden Durde as the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Breakdown: The 3 big roster decisions this offseason

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost looks at three notable players that the Seattle Seahawks need to decide if they'll keep or move on from.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devin Hester...

Josh Dubow

’24 Football Hall of Fame class includes 2 who were briefly Seahawks

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has a distinctive defensive feel, and includes a pair who spent time at the end of their careers with the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Husky revenge? Seahawks may grab more of DeBoer’s coaches